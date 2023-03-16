Dutch-Bangla Bank Robbery Mastermind  remanded

A Dhaka court placed two people, including Akash Ahmed Babul, the mastermind of the Tk 11.25 crore robbery of Dutch-Bangla Bank Ltd in Uttara of the capital were placed on a five-day remand each.



Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jashim passed the order on Wednesday after hearing on a remand plea.



Nine other suspects in this case are in police custody.

Earlier in the day, Inspector Saju Mia of DB police Mirpur Zonal Team and also the Investigating Officer of the case produced the duo before the court with a 10-day remand prayer each.



A team of Detective Branch (DB) of police arrested the two including the mastermind, from Dhaka and Netrakona districts in connection with the robbery of Tk 11.25 crore of the bank.



They also recovered Tk 58.7 lakh from their possession.



During interrogation, it was known that, among the robbers, Akash and Sohel Rana made the plot of the robbery incident and a number of people divided into different groups committed the robbery, the release added. Sohel Rana, now a fugitive, was a driver of Money Plant Link Ltd, a private security agency, and he knew well about the movement of the vehicle.



