Mirza Abbas, wife granted bail on surrender



A Dhaka court on Wednesday granted bail to BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas and his wife Afroza Abbas in a case filed over amassing wealth of Tk 20.76 crore.



Judge Md Asaduzzaman of Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court passed the bail order after the couple surrendered before it and sought bail. On Wednesday the court accepted the charge sheet in the case.



The court fixed April 26 for hearing on charge framing against them in the case.



On December 27 last year, ACC Deputy Director and the Investigation Officer of the case Nurul Huda submitted the charge sheet against Mirza Abbas and his wife Afroza Abbas.



