One gets life term for raping child

A Dhaka tribunal on Tuesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment in a case filed over the rape of a 7-year-old girl in the capital's Darus Salam area in 2018.



Judge Begum Mafroza Parveen of Dhaka Nari-O-Shishu Nirjatan Daman Tribunal-8 delivered the verdict in presence of the accused Md Ripon.



The tribunal also fined him Tk 2 lakh in default of which he will have to stay six more months in jail , said Special Prosecutor Rezaul Karim.



The case statement is that the accused Ripon enticed the victim the 7-year-old girl for eating banana and took his Rishipara residence in the evening on July 14 and raped her. During the offence her mother was not in the residence.

On the day the victim mother filed the case with Darus Salam police station.

