Metro Rail’s Mirpur-11, Kazipara stations now open to commuters

Mirpur-11 and Kazipara stations of Dhaka Metro Rail were opened to the public on Wednesday.



The train can pick up and drop off passengers from the two stations, said deputy managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd (DMTCL) Nazmul Ahsan Bhuiya.



With this, seven out of nine Metro Rail stations have been opened so far while two stations - Shewrapara and Uttara South - will be opened at the end of this month, he said.



The government started the operation of Metro Rail on December 28 last year on a limited scale, and there was no stoppage between Uttara North and Agargaon stations.



Later, the government opened Metro Rail's Pallabi, Uttara Centre and Mirpur-10 stations on January 25, February 18 and March 1, respectively.



Meanwhile, the government has decided to run Metro Rail every day from early morning to midnight from July this year.



MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd (DMTCL), disclosed the information on February 10.

Currently, the trains are operating from 8:30am to 5pm.



According to the DMTCL, the train operation till Motijheel may start by the end of 2024, and till Kamalapur by 2025. UNB



