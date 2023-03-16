Video
NDC team visits Bagerhat

Published : Thursday, 16 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Staff Correspondent

A 23-member team from the National Defence College (NDC), comprising of foreign armed forces, visited various places and historical heritages including 'Shat Gambuz Mosque' of Bagerhat as part of their education tour on Tuesday.

The team led by Major General Sayed Tarek Hussain, included 23 officials of the Army, Navy, Air Force and administration of Bangladesh and six other foreign countries.

Of them, 17 officials are from Bangladesh and six from Egypt, India, Kenya, Nigeria, Srilanka and Sudan.

A total of eight Brigadier Generals and three Majors of Bangladesh Army, one Commodore of Navy, one Air Commodore of Bangladesh Air Force and three Joint Secretaries of civil administration of Bangladesh joined the NDC team.


