PU celebrates Int'l Mathematics Day

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 15: The International Mathematics Day declared by UNESCO was celebrated at Premier University (PU) on Tuesday under the initiative of Department of Mathematics.Professor Dr Anupam Sen, Vice-Chancellor of Premier University, was the chief guest on the occasion.Chairman of Mathematics Department Iftekhar Monir conducted and presided over the function while PU Deputy Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Kazi Shamim Sultana, Treasurer Prof AKM Tafzal Haque and Dean of Faculty of Engineering and Science Prof Dr Taufiq Saeed were present as special guests. In the speech of the chief guest, VC Anupam Sen said, "Our life cannot go without mathematics."