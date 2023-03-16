Daffodil Univ closed after clashes



The educational activities of Daffodil International University are closed till next Friday due to clashes between locals and students in Ashulia, Dhaka.



The clash took place in Charbagh and Kumkumari areas of Ashulia on Monday night. After the clash, the situation was calm in the university area on Tuesday. Additional police have been deployed at the intersections of the area to avoid any untoward incident.



On Tuesday afternoon, Proctor of the university Sheikh Aleur Rahman said that considering the situation, the educational activities of the university would be closed till Friday. It will open as usual from Saturday.



