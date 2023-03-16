Application for RU entry test begins

RAJSHAHI, Mar 15: Application for the entry test in first year graduation (honours) courses at Rajshahi University (RU) for the 2022-23 academic session began from yesterday (Wednesday).



Prodip Kumar Pandey, Administrator of Public Relation Office, told BSS that the primary application began at 12 noon today and it will continue until 12 midnight of March 27.



He said there is scope of appearing in the entry test for the second time like the previous year.



The varsity authority has fixed fees worth Taka 55 for each of the primary applications, while Taka 1100 for final application for 'B' (Commerce) unit and Taka 1320 for 'A' (Humanity) and 'C' (Science) units respectively. BSS



