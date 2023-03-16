Video
Home Editorial

Let us refrain from harming our planet  

Published : Thursday, 16 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102

Dear Sir

Nature is beautiful and attracts every living being, whether birds or animals. Sadly, due to our carelessness, a monumental change has occurred around the world and serious health problems have been created.

Some are facing the problem of pollution and others are the victims of different diseases such as asthma, cancer, etc. A change in the pleasant weather and the rain ratio is taking place owing to the rapid chopping of trees. The inhabitants of the earth have adopted a callous attitude towards nature. How long can we fight pollution and diseases?

Shockingly, the man has tied his hands and looking at the destruction happening every day. The planet is a special gift by the Almighty, it is ours, and we are its owners. Let us promise that we will not put it in trouble. If we cannot grow more plants, we must not cut grownup trees. This is our responsibility to save trees in order to save the earth.


Jakir Hossain
Malibag, Dhaka


