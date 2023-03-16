Tigers win T-20 series with a ‘Bangla Wash’

Nothing tastes sweeter than victory. But it turns the sweetest when the victory is attained against the standing world champions on that field. In fact, word can hardly express the joy, the way the tigers whitewashed the defending T-20 champions England in the three match home series.



History once more registered home turf dominance through a more professional and concerted performance by the tigers when they trounced the English lions by 16 runs in the third and last match on Tuesday at Mirpur�s Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. Such a resounding success will, no doubt, work as a stimulus in upholding the national spirit and unity.



Moreover, the victory surely had brought joy topped with solace to the country�s cricket lovers who were disappointed by the Tigers� ODI series loss to England.



However, the series will remain as a glaring testament of our T-20 team�s unique agility and overwhelming prowess. In the earlier two matches, Bangladesh outshone the world champs respectively by 6 and 4 wickets. However, this is not the first time tigers have tasted any victory through whitewashing its opponents. It also evokes the sweet memories of sweeping the board against established cricket powers New Zealand and West Indies Zimbabwe, Kenya, Scotland and Ireland.



We believe the latest home victory will boost our national team�s morale to restore its much needed self-confidence and consistency, which had been noticeably missing in the T-20 format in recent times.



It is time to turn winning into a habit. In that case, we must shake off any form of consistency by fits and starts. Lest we forget, success that yields complacency for a team may well take it back to square one.



While we congratulate such overwhelming victory of our willow and cherry heroes, we believe this will positively reflect in other games and sports as a whole.



Cricket is a team work. From that perspective, there is no denying that sincerity and team work have markedly stood behind the success of tigers against the mighty English. And that the success in the game lies on giving equal importance on batting, bowling and fielding � all there aspects of the game � had been clearly manifested by our tigers in the field.



Internationally, cricket has played a significant role in promoting Bangladesh as a torch bearer in the sports arena. That�s why it is also important for the policy makers to ensure how to quick jump over the ranks in all 3 formats of the game.

Once more, we congratulate the coaches, players, officials and supporters of the Team Tigers.



Last but not least, it is now crucial to seal victories beyond our borders - we expect our players and team management to prove a sincere commitment in this regard.



