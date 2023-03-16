Dhaka’s growth at the cost of chaotic urbanization

In the city of Dhaka, the challenges of urbanization are progressively manifesting themselves. The city is experiencing an alarming rate of growth, consequently leading to predicaments such as traffic congestion, air pollution, and substandard infrastructure. This, in turn, is detrimentally impacting the standard of living of its inhabitants. This essay aims to explicate the challenges of urbanization in Bangladesh and examine potential solutions to address these issues.



Urbanization is defined as the process of augmenting the proportion of a population living in urban areas, encompassing cities or towns. This phenomenon has been transpiring globally over several years and is propelled by multiple factors such as economic development, industrialization, and population growth. The rural-urban migration of individuals results in cities and towns becoming more densely populated, which necessitates an adequate infrastructure and services to cater to the needs of the increasing populace. Urbanization, while stimulating economic growth and facilitating improved access to education and healthcare, also has its drawbacks such as traffic congestion, air pollution, and insufficient infrastructure.



Firstly, let's examine the issue of traffic congestion. Dhaka is a city that is notorious for its traffic jams. The streets are packed with cars, buses, rickshaws, and pedestrians, all trying to navigate the busy roads. According to the Accident Research Institute (ARI) of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), traffic-related issues caused a loss of Tk56,000 crore ($6.5 billion) to the economy in 2020.A study conducted in 2018 revealed that the traffic in Dhaka resulted in a loss of 5 million work hours and incurred a cost of Tk37,000 crore ($4.35 billion) to the economy. As per the findings of researchers from BIDS and PRI, traffic congestion in the city results in an indirect loss of approximately 6%-10% of the country's GDP.



The lack of proper planning and infrastructure has led to a situation where the roads are unable to cope with the increasing number of vehicles. This results in gridlock, with cars and buses moving at a snail's pace, causing frustration and anger among the citizens.



To address this issue, the government of Bangladesh needs to focus on improving the transportation system. This can be done by investing in public transport, such as buses and trains, which are efficient and affordable. The government can also introduce policies to encourage the use of public transport, such as providing incentives for companies that encourage their employees to use public transport.



Another challenge of urbanization in Bangladesh is air pollution. With the increasing number of cars on the roads, the air quality in the city has deteriorated rapidly. This has led to health issues such as respiratory problems, and even premature deaths. Between the years 2018 and 2021, Bangladesh was ranked as the most polluted country in the world, and Dhaka was ranked as the second most polluted city. Air pollution was identified as the second most significant risk factor causing deaths and disability in Bangladesh in 2019. Its exposure was linked to four out of the top five causes of total deaths. According to the report, in 2019, air pollution was estimated to have caused between 78,145 and 88,229 deaths, as well as between 1 billion and 1.1 billion days lived with illness in Bangladesh.



Moreover, The World Bank disclosed in 2022 that the economic losses incurred by Bangladesh due to ambient air pollution are estimated to be as high as 4.4% of the country's gross domestic product.

The lack of proper waste management is also contributing to the problem, with garbage being burned on the streets, releasing harmful toxins into the air.



To address this issue, the government needs to focus on promoting clean energy and reducing emissions. This can be done by investing in renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind power, and encouraging the use of electric vehicles. The government can also introduce policies to regulate industries and limit emissions and promote public awareness about the importance of clean air.



Lastly, inadequate infrastructure is another challenge of urbanization in Bangladesh. The city's infrastructure is unable to cope with the increasing population, resulting in issues such as inadequate housing, sanitation, and healthcare. The Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) has reported that Dhaka's population growth rate was 3.39% in 2020, 3.50% in 2021, and is estimated to be 3.56% in 2022.As per the United Nations Population Fund (UNFP), Dhaka holds the 11th position in terms of global population ranking. Nevertheless, it ranks highest in both population and size as the world's most densely populated city, with an estimated 43,500 inhabitants per square kilometre.



A population density study conducted by the Bangladesh Institute of Planners (BIP) has shown that in certain areas of Dhaka, the population density is approximately 700-800 individuals per acre.The lack of proper infrastructure also contributes to the traffic congestion and air pollution problems.



To address this issue, the government needs to focus on improving infrastructure development. This can be done by investing in housing projects, improving the quality of roads and transportation systems, and providing better access to basic services such as sanitation and healthcare. The government can also introduce policies to encourage private investment in infrastructure development and ensure that the benefits of development are spread equitably across the population.



In summary, the obstacles presented by urbanization in Bangladesh are considerable, but not unsurpassable. Through prioritizing enhancements in the transportation system, encouraging the usage of clean energy, and investing in infrastructure development, the government can effectively tackle concerns such as traffic congestion, air pollution, and insufficient infrastructure. This endeavour will necessitate a united endeavour from all stakeholders, including citizens, businesses, and the government. Nevertheless, the advantages of creating a sustainable and habitable city outweigh the required exertion.



- Md Obaidullah, Research Assistant, Centre for Advanced Social Research; Md Showkat Raihan, Post graduate student of Public Administration, University of Barisal



