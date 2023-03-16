Our foreign policy in the light of today’s global reality



Strategically and geographically most crucial country in South Asia is Bangladesh which celebrated its golden jubilee of independence 2 years ago. New Chinese envoy in Dhaka addressed Bangladesh as �The pearl of Bay of Bengal, important in South Asia�. The foreign policy of Bangladesh largely based on friendship to all and malice to none since its independence. In today's competitive world where the threat of war, economic sanctions, humanitarian crisis, price hike and complex diplomatic activities such circumstances the question arise whether Bangladesh�s diplomatic strategy plays an effective role in moving the country forward.



Firstly, in global context, the big powers have many kinds of antagonism, competition, rivalry among themselves. The Ukraine - Russia conflict which divided the world into two parts, has shown how much a conflict can create a global dispute. After World War II, the world is currently going through a transitional period. In spite of this situation, Bangladesh has been able to maintain good relations with the East and the West for its diplomatic strategy which takes the policy to entertaining socio-economic and cultural cooperation by moving forward through mutual cooperation, respecting each country's sovereignty without aligning with any power. Bangladesh joined Non � aligned - Movement (NAM) in 1973 there to which helps to keep Bangladesh steadfast in friendship diplomatic policy. Bangladesh has demonstrated a diplomatic strategic balance by not joining Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, popularly known as the Quad consist of USA, Japan, Australia and India which was recognised as anti China � Military Alliance by Chinese Ambassador Li Ji- Ming. Strategically important geographic location and proximity to the Bay of Bengal, Bangladesh�s importance has increased significantly in the unfolding geostrategic and geopolitical equations in the Indo-Pacific.USA India wanted to draw Bangladesh close in their Quad. But China opposed it. In this situation, the foreign policy plays an important role in solving the problem. The foreign policy is neutral and transparent �Friendship to all� in line with non � align policy. There is no feasibility to join any alliance against any country. Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said, "Bangladesh has no interest in joining any military alliance even is not associated with any such alliance.



Secondly, Bangladesh still sustaining its neutral, transparent and friendship foreign policy in Ukraine � Russia conflict. Bangladesh is applying diplomatic policy in Ukraine-Russia conflict by observing from a neutral point of view without favouring anyone. Under the leadership of the West, when almost most of the countries voted against Russia for United Nations Resolution, Bangladesh has steadfastly maintained its foreign policy. The foreign minister AK Abdul Momen said Bangladesh abstained from voting against Russia due to the resolution which is brought before UN General Assembly condemning Russia is not meant to stop the war but to blame somebody.



Strategically, Bangladesh is located in a region of South Asia, due to which powerful countries want Bangladesh to facilitate their dominating approach in this region. In the global context, Russia has a conflict with the United States that has taken on a serious dimension in the Ukraine war. There are also multifaceted disputes with the US and China, including a trade war.



But the interests of Bangladesh are closely linked with these three states. Bilateral economic and trade agreement of Bangladesh with USA was signed and USA is Bangladesh's largest export market. November 25, 2013, the United States and Bangladesh signed the Trade and Investment Cooperation Forum Agreement (TICFA) to establish an annual forum to identify and address obstacles to increasing bilateral trade and investment.



According to the data of Bangladesh Bank, in the last financial year 2021-22, the export of ready-made garments was Tk 2 lakh 82 thousand 639 cores. Out of this, garments worth 59 thousand 624 cores 10 lakh rupees went to the United States, which is like 21 percent of the total garments exports. Therefore, foreign policy is playing an important role in maintaining good relations with the United States to keep Bangladesh's economy moving. China is currently one of Bangladesh's trading partners.



At present, the bilateral trade between China and Bangladesh is about 10 billion dollars. Bangladesh's largest trading partner, China, has given duty-free facilities to 98 percent of the country's products in its market.� One Belt One Road policy of China in which Bangladesh is a party. So the foreign policy of Bangladesh is helping to maintain the economy, trade and various infrastructural development of the country by maintaining good relations with China. Bangladesh also maintaining strategically diplomatic relations with Russia. One of our energy projects is Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant. Russia, one of the world's major powers, is helping mega projects like this nuclear power plant. Bangladesh's foreign relations with India have progressed since independence. Bangladesh has maintained a cooperative attitude with India in various sectors including economic, social, cultural, educational, and medical.



Bangladesh's foreign policy has maintained good relations with these 4 squares. But sometimes it has to face �Dilemma �when these 4 square start internal conflicts among themselves. In this situation, foreign policy has to be implemented carefully.



Present now it remains to be seen how effective Bangladesh's foreign policy will be in which circumstance when the world is likely to be bifurcated into US-dependent western group and China-Russia dependent group. Protecting its own interests in economic, social, cultural, educational and medical fields, Bangladesh has to move ahead by using more strategic and geographical advantages in its foreign relations activities.



- Sazzad Hossain Sourov , Department of Law, Jagannath University



�Strategically, Bangladesh is located in a region of South Asia, due to which powerful countries want Bangladesh to facilitate their dominating approach in this region. In the global context, Russia has a conflict with the United States that has taken on a serious dimension in the Ukraine war. There are also multifaceted disputes with the US and China, including a trade war. But the interests of Bangladesh are closely linked with these three states. Bilateral economic and trade agreement of Bangladesh with USA was signed and USA is Bangladesh's largest export market�



