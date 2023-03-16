

Blue economy can give a boost to the country’s development



One of the key drivers of Bangladesh's blue economy is its fisheries sector, which provides employment for millions of people and contributes significantly to the country's GDP. Bangladesh is the world's fifth-largest producer of fish, with an annual production of around 4 million tons. The country has made significant investments in modernizing its fishing industry, including introducing new fishing vessels and equipment and establishing fish processing and storage facilities. The government has also implemented measures to improve the sustainability of the fishing industry, such as banning fishing during breeding seasons and regulating fishing in sensitive marine areas.



Another promising area of Bangladesh's blue economy is aquaculture, which is the farming of fish, shrimp, and other aquatic species. Bangladesh is one of the world's leading producers of farmed shrimp, with an annual production of around 250,000 tons. The country has also made significant investments in developing new technologies for aquaculture, such as the use of biofloc and recirculation aquaculture systems.



In fisheries and aquaculture, Bangladesh has also identified marine tourism as a key area of its blue economy. The country's long coastline and numerous islands offer vast opportunities for marine tourism, such as water sports, diving, and snorkelling. The government has initiated several projects to develop marine tourism infrastructure, such as building marinas, jetties, and beach resorts. The fisheries sector is the most significant contributor to the blue economy in Bangladesh. The country has an abundance of freshwater resources and a vast marine ecosystem, which provides a vast range of fish species. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Bangladesh is the fourth-largest producer of freshwater fish and the fifth-largest producer of aquaculture products globally. The fisheries sector provides direct and indirect employment to millions of people in Bangladesh, contributing significantly to poverty reduction and food security.



Bangladesh has significant potential for offshore energy production, such as wind and wave power. The country's coastal waters have strong winds and ocean currents, which can be harnessed to generate clean energy. The government has already awarded several offshore wind power projects to private companies and is in the process of developing a regulatory framework for offshore energy production.



Bangladesh has a vast coastline of 710 km, and its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) extends over 118,813 square kilometres.



This EEZ is rich in various resources such as fisheries, oil, gas, minerals, and renewable energy sources such as wind and tidal power. The country has one of the world's largest mangrove forests, the Sundarbans, which is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The Sundarbans is a habitat for the Bengal tiger, various bird species, and many other marine species. Besides, Bangladesh is also a hotspot for marine biodiversity, which makes it a unique area for conservation and sustainable utilization.



Bangladesh has enormous potential for generating renewable energy from ocean resources such as tidal energy, wave energy, and wind energy. The country's coastal areas have a high tidal range, which can be used to generate tidal energy. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IREA), Bangladesh has the potential to generate 5 GW of tidal energy. The country is also exploring the potential of wave energy and has initiated a project to install a wave energy converter. The country's government is also encouraging the development of wind energy, and it has already installed a 2.4 MW wind turbine in Cox's Bazar.



Bangladesh's coastline is famous for its beautiful beaches, mangrove forests, and marine biodiversity. The country's tourism sector has the potential to develop various recreational activities such as surfing, diving, and kayaking. The Sundarbans, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is a unique destination for eco-tourism. The country is also exploring the potential of developing marine parks and protected areas, which can provide opportunities for marine conservation and sustainable tourism.



Despite having enormous potential, the development of the blue economy in Bangladesh faces various challenges. One of the significant challenges is the lack of adequate infrastructure, technology, and investment. The country also faces issues related to overfishing, pollution, and climate change, which affect the marine ecosystem's sustainability. The government needs to develop a robust policy framework and regulatory framework to promote the sustainable development of the blue economy. The government also needs to create awareness among the public and stakeholders about the importance of marine conservation and sustainable development.



Overall, Bangladesh's blue economy has a promising future for economic growth. The country has made significant strides in developing its fisheries and aquaculture sectors and has identified marine tourism and offshore energy as areas with significant potential. However, there are also significant challenges that need to be addressed, such as overfishing, pollution, and climate change. The government and private sector need to work together to ensure the sustainable development of Bangladesh's blue economy, which can provide long-term economic benefits for the country while preserving its marine environment.



- The writer is a student, BSc in Environmental Science and Disaster management, Noakhali Science and Technology University



