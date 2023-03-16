21 killed, 35 injured in road mishaps

A total of 21 people have been killed and at least 35 others injured in separate road accidents in 11 districts- Dinajpur, Bhola, Natore, Noakhali, Sunamganj, Meherpur, Chattogram, Bogura, Mymensingh, Kushtia and Habiganj, in four days.



PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: A freedom fighter (FF) was killed in a road accident in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.



The deceased was identified as Shahadat Hossain, 70, a resident of Palipara Village under Harirampur Union in the upazila.



According to police and local sources, the FF was going towards market from home in the morning. On the way, a speedy truck crushed him on the Parbatipur-Mithapukur road at around 10 am, leaving him injured.



Locals rescued him, but he died on the way to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.



Madhyapara Police Investigation Centre In-Charge Harunur Rashid confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.



BHOLA: A local journalist was killed in a road accident in the district at dawn on Wednesday.



The deceased was identified as Shamsur Rahman Shuvo, son of Moslehuddin, a resident of Ward No. 7 Dakshin Chapri Village in Tazumuddin Upazila. He was the upazila correspondent of Dainik Matrijagat and a member of Tazumuddin Reporters' Unity.



It was known that Shuvo's wife gave birth to a girl child at Meghna Diagnostic Centre and Hospital in Bhola on Tuesday night.



At that time, his wife needed blood. Shuvo was returning to the hospital at dawn on Wednesday after giving a lift to the blood donour. On the way, a Char Fasson-bound truck crushed him, which left him seriously injured.



Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Bhola Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Shuvo dead.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhola Sadar Model Police Station (PS) Md Shahin Fakir confirmed the incident.



BARAIGRAM, NATORE: An elderly man was killed and at least 20 others were injured as two buses collided head-on on the Bonpara-Hatikumrul highway in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.



The accident took place in Royna Bharat area on the highway under the upazila at around 12 pm.



The deceased was identified as Bhulu Akanda, 66, son of late Amzad Akanda, a resident of Adhkhola Village under Singra Upazila of the district.



Police and local sources said a Sirajganj-bound bus of 'Ratna Transports' and a Rajshahi-bound bus of 'Hanif Paribahan' were collided head-on in Royna Bharat area at noon. After being hit, the 'Ratna Transports' bus overturned into a roadside field, which left one dead on the spot and 20 other passengers critically injured.



The injured were rescued and taken to Baraigram Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred four of them to the Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.



Being informed, police recovered the body and kept it under police custody.



However, the law enforcers have seized both the buses.



Bonpara Highway PS OC Habibur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.

NOAKHALI: A man has been killed in a road accident in Chatkhil Upazila of the district on Tuesday.



The deceased was identified as Md Abul Hashem, 32, son of Md Siraj, a resident of Debnagar Village under Ramganj Upazila in Laxmipur District.



Police and local sources said Abul Hashem was roaming around the Chatkhil-Ramganj road at night as he was a mentally-imbalanced youth. At one stage, an unidentified vehicle hit him in Purba Porkot Aguni Barir Pole Ghera area, leaving the man dead on the spot.



Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.



The law enforcers, however, could not be able to seize the vehicle as its driver managed to flee soon after the incident.



Sub-Inspector (SI) of Chatkhil PS Md Midan Mia confirmed the matter, adding that necessary steps will be taken if any written complaint is received from the deceased's family members.



SUNAMGANJ: Two persons have been killed and two others injured in a collision between a truck and an auto-rickshaw in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.



The deceased were identified as Hafizul Islam, 35, and Hadiul Islam Kalami, 35, residents of Jagannathpur Upazila of the district.



Police and local sources said an auto-rickshaw was going to Sunamganj from Jagannathpur in the morning. On the way, a truck leaving Sunamganj Town collided with the auto-rickshaw in Haluargaon area on the Sunamganj-Sylhet highway at around 10 am. Two persons of the auto-rickshaw died on the spot and two others were injured at that time.



Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Sunamganj Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.



The injured were rescued and taken to Sunamganj Sadar Hospital while one was shifted to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.



However, the law enforcers have seized the killer truck and arrested its driver.



Sunamganj Sadar PS OC Ikhtiar Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.



MEHERPUR: Two motorcycle riders have been killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district early Tuesday.



The deceased were identified as Rahidul, 30, and Lizon, 21. Both of them were residents of Dariapur Village in the upazila.



Police and local sources said Rahidul and Lizon were going to Chuadanga from Dariapur Village riding by a motorcycle early in the morning. On the way, the motorcycle lost control over its steering and collided with a roadside tree in Chakshyamnagar Eidgah area, which left the duo dead on the spot.



On information, a team of police and fire service personnel reached the scene and recovered the bodies.



The bodies were, later, sent to Meherpur Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.



Additional Superintendent of Police in Meherpur Ajmal Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.



CHATTOGRAM: A traffic sergeant was killed after a private car ran over his motorcycle on Outer Ring Road in the city on Monday night.



The deceased was identified as Mohammad Muzahid, 32. He was a sergeant of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) Port Zone Traffic Department.



SI Nurul Alam Ashik, in-charge of Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) Police Outpost, said the incident took place at around 11 pm.



The SI further said said a speedy car hit Muzahid's bike on Outer Ring Road while he was returning home ending his duty, which left him seriously injured.



Critically injured traffic sergeant was rescued by locals and taken to the CMCH, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead upon arrival.



Police, however, have seized the private car and managed to detain its driver, SI Ashik added.



NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: Three persons have been killed and six others injured in a collision between a pickup van and an auto-rickshaw on the Bogura-Natore highway in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Monday morning.



The deceased were identified as auto-rickshaw driver Hefzul Islam, 45, of the upazila; three-year-old Abdul Alim, son of Tansen Ali; and Minhazul Islam, 22, son of Sakhawat Hossain and a student of Rajshahi City College.



Another six were injured in the accident that took place at around 7:30 am.



Police and local sources said three people including the auto-rickshaw driver were killed in the accident. Injured six were admitted to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital.



Eyewitnesses said the CNG-run auto-rickshaw was heading towards Bogura District Town from Nandigram in the morning. When it reached Kundarhat Bus Stand area, a pickup van collided with the vehicle, which left three people dead on the spot and six others injured.



Being informed, police recovered the bodies.



The law enforcers, however, seized the pickup van and the auto-rickshaw.



MYMENSINGH: Five people have been killed and seven others injured in separate road accidents in Trishal and Sadar upazilas of the district on Sunday and Monday.



Four microbus passengers were burnt to death in cylinder explosion after the vehicle fell into a roadside ditch in Trishal Upazila of the district early Monday.



Seven others were also burnt in the cylinder blast. They are being receiving treatment at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH).



The accident took place at around 2 am on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Rangamati area of the upazila.



Two of the deceased were identified as Rezia Begum, 55, wife of Tota Mia, and his sister Dulena Begum, 50, said Trishal PS OC Mainuddin.



Trishal Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Officer Abul Kalam said four charred bodies were recovered from the microbus.



Injured Rubel Mia said the microbus carrying them fell into a roadside ditch after losing its control over the steering at early hours. Later on, the vehicle caught fire following its cylinder explosion.



On the other hand, a lecturer of a college was killed after his motorcycle being crushed by a truck in the city on Sunday morning.



The accident took place on the Kalibari road of the city at around 9:45 am.



The deceased was identified as Nazmul Hasan Sarker, 32, son Md Abdul Hai, a resident of Nama Kaltasen area under Sadar Upazila. He was a lecturer of Shyamganj Hafez Ziaur Rahman Degree College.



Quoting locals, Kotwali Model PS OC Md Faruque Hossain said a truck crushed down Nazmul's motorcycle in Kalibari area in the morning when he was going towards Pathgudam Bridge on the way to his college, which left him dead on the spot.



Being informed, police rushed there and recovered the body.



The body was, later, sent to the MMCH morgue for an autopsy.



However, legal action will be taken in this regard, the OC added.



KUSHTIA: Two people including a bank official have been killed in separate road accidents on the Kushtia-Rajbari highway in the district on Sunday.



The accidents took places in Dabir Mollah Gate area at around 6am and in front of Kushtia Medical College Hospital at around 8am.



The deceased were identified as Abdur Rauf, 38; and Sams Tabrej Likhan, 26, son of Bashirul Islam, a resident of Deshyali Para under Sadar Upazila in the district. Likhan was former joint convener Kushtia Municipality Unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League and an official of a private bank.



Kushtia Highway PS OC Debbrata Roy said a three-wheeler (nasimon) hit Likhan's motorcycle coming from the opposite direction when he was going to his office riding on the bike, which left him dead on the spot.



Meanwhile, Rauf was killed as a speedy bus hit him from behind when he was crossing a road in front of Kushtia Medical College Hospital, said the OC.



However, legal steps would be taken in this regards, the OC added.



HABIGANJ: Two young men have been killed in a road accident in Lakhai Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.



The accident took place in Montoil area on the Habiganj-Lakhai road of the upazila at around 9 am.



The deceased were identified as Nazrul Islam, 24, son of Gias Uddin, and Shamsu Mia, 25, son of Rahman Mia. Both of them were residents of Bhadikara Village in the upazila.



Police and local sources said two motorcycles driven by Nazrul and Shamsu were collided head-on in Montoil area, which left Nazrul dead on the spot and Shamsu seriously injured.



Locals rescued injured Shamsu, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to a hospital.



Being informed, police have recovered the bodies and sent those to Habiganj Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.



Lakhai PS OC Md Nuru Mia confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.



