Thursday, 16 March, 2023, 9:57 PM
Home Countryside

One killed, 2 injured in speedboat-trawler collision in Rangamati

Published : Thursday, 16 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Our Correspondent


RANGAMATI, Mar 15: A woman was killed and two others were injured as a speedboat collided with a trawler in the Maini River in Langdu Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The accident took place in Madhuachara area at around 11am.

The deceased was identified as Mamata Begum, 35, a resident Sonai area under the upazila.
The injured are Salman, 8, and Kabir Hossain, 60.

According to locals, a speedboat carrying 13 passengers collided head-on with a trawler in the river at Madhuachara, which left three people critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took them to Langdu Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Mamata dead and referred the other injured to Khagrachhari Sadar Hospital for better treatment.

Langdu Upazila Nirbahi Officer Akib Osman confirmed the incident.


