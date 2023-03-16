Woman gang-raped in Laxmipur



LAXMIPUR, Mar 15: A woman was gang-raped and tortured allegedly by the supervisors of a brick kiln and their cohorts in the district recently.



The victim said the accused confined her husband to the brick kiln and then raped her at her shanty adjacent to the brick kiln.



The incident came to light after the woman called 999 and lodged a complaint with police on Thursday noon.



A police team went to at Banaful Bricks and Company (BBC) of North Charramani Village of Ward No. 1 under Charramani Mohan Union in Sadar Upazila, and rescued her husband at around 6pm on Wednesday, said Mosleh Uddin, officer-in-charge (OC) of Laxmipur Sadar Police Station.



Police are looking for the accused, the OC added.



According to the 18-year-old woman, she and her husband Md Shakeel came to Laxmipur to work in a brick field three months back with a relative. They have a two-year-old child. The relative of the woman's husband, a worker at the kiln, left the brick kiln without informing them.



But the supervisors and their men claimed that the man had stolen their money. On Tuesday, the accused held her husband captive and asked him where his relative could be found. They chained her husband and tortured him over the issue.



She went to the brick kiln and pleaded them to release her husband but they didn't pay any heed to her and asked for the money.



On Wednesday night, eight people including Jamal Majhi, Nijam Majhi, Kerani and Dinaj broke into her shanty, and gang-raped her. They also burnt her hand with cigarettes, she said in the complaint.



