Thursday, 16 March, 2023, 9:56 PM
Home Countryside

Law-enforcers urged to take off hydraulic horns

Published : Thursday, 16 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Mar 15: Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin, MP, here on Wednesday urged law-enforcement agencies to take off hydraulic horns from all motor vehicles that ply on road.

"Following the High Court order everybody should abide by taking off it to ensure sound pollution-free clean and green Bangladesh," he said while speaking as the chief guest at a workshop styled "Awareness Workshop to control sound pollution with stakeholders", held at the Khulna Shilpakala Academy in the city.

The Minister said drivers must follow law about sound pollution while driving on road. The driver who will break the law must face music like fine as well as different terms of imprisonment as per law.

He also asked BRTA authorities to get licences and fitness certificates after examining motor vehicles' condition including hydraulic horns.

Under the Integrated and Partnership Project to Control Sound Pollution, Department of Environment (DoE) organized the divisional-level workshop in cooperation with Khulna Divisional DoE.

With Khulna Divisional commissioner Zillur Rahman Chowdhury in the chair, Deputy Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry Begum Habibun Nahar, MP, Secretary of the Ministry Dr Farhina Ahmed, Director General of the Directorate of the DoE Dr Abdul Hamid, Additional Commissioner of KMP Sarder Rakibul Islam, Additional DIG of Khulna Range Md Iqbal, Khulna Deputy Commissioner Khandokar Yasir Arefin, Head of ENT of Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH) Professor Dr Md Quamruzzaman, addressed the programme as special guests.

Project Director Sayeda Masuma Khanam delivered the welcome speech.

Various effective measures are needed,  in cooperation with BRTA and Bangladesh Police, to check sound pollution. "We all need to work together to control sound pollution", the Minister added.

Khulna along with the other city corporations has declared a 'Silent Zone' that includes hospitals, educational institutions, and administrative areas.  

The Minister underscored the need of environment safety-net, mud, weather and sound pollution-free clean society to ensure Smart Bangladesh declared by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The chief guest said, the government is planting one crore saplings to ensure environment safety-net.

Sound pollution has adverse effects on human health and environment; so cooperation from all is needed to control it, said Deputy Minister for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Begum Habibun Nahar, MP.

'We have to stop creating loud sounds. Drivers should stop playing unnecessary horns while driving. High noise should be avoided in factories and construction work', she added.


