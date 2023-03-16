Video
Thursday, 16 March, 2023, 9:56 PM
Home Countryside

Lightning kills two men in Kishoreganj, Netrakona

Published : Thursday, 16 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Our Correspondents

Two men have been killed and two others injured by lightning strike in separate incidents in two districts- Kishoreganj and Netrakona, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

KISHOREGANJ: A man was killed in by lightning strike at Karimganj upazila in Kishoreganj district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Tauhid Mia, 35, son of Shahed Ali, a resident of Charpara Village in the upazila.

It was known that Tauhid was working at his home early in the morning. At that time, a thunderbolt struck on him, leaving the man critically injured.

The family members rescued him and rushed to Karimganj Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctors.

NETRAKONA: A farmer was killed and two others were injured by lightning strike in Barhatta Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.

The incident took place in Heluchia Village under Sahta Union of the upazila at around 4 pm.

The deceased was identified as Rehan Mia, 40, son of late Rajab Ali, a resident of the village.

Local sources said a thunderbolt struck on three people including Rehan when they were working at a field in the afternoon, which left Rehan dead on the spot and two others critically injured.

The injured were rescued and admitted to Barhatta Upazila Health Complex.

Officer-in-Charge of Barhatta Police Station Md Lutful Haque confirmed the incident.


