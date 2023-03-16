

World Consumer Rights Day observed in dists

This year's theme of the Day is - 'Empowering consumers through clean energy transition.'



To mark the Day, different programmes were organized in districts including Bogura, Pirojpur, Naogaon, Gazipur, Pabna and Rangamati.



BOGURA: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.



A rally was brought out at around 10:30am which paraded the main streets of the town.



Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the seminar room of the deputy commissioner's (DC) office in the town.



Bogura DC Md Saiful Islam was present as the chief guest while Additional DC (ADC) (General) Dinesh Sarker presided over the meeting.



Assistant Director of Department of National Consumer Rights Protection Iftekharul Alam Rijvi conducted the programme.



Additional Superintend of Police Helena Akhter and former president of Bogura Union of Journalists Akhteruzzaman, among others, also spoke at that time.



PIROJPUR: To mark the Day, the district administration organized different programmes in the town.



A rally was brought out from the Pirojpur Circuit House premises in the morning, and it ended on the DC office premises after parading the main streets in the town.



Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference room.



Pirojpur DC Mohammed Jahedur Rahman was present as the chief guest while the ADC (General) presided over the meeting.



ADC (Education and ICT) Md Selim Hossain, District Marketing Officer Md Abdul Mannan Hawlader, President of District Unit Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) Ziaul Ahsan, and General Secretary (GS) of Trading Association Md Golam Mawla Nakib, among others, also spoke on the occasion.



District level officials, public representatives, journalists and students from various educational institutions were also present at the programme.



PORSHA, NAOGAON: Porsha Upazila administration organized a discussion at the Upazila Parishad auditorium in the morning on the occasion of the Day.



Porsha Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Salma Akter presided over the discussion.



Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Kajibul Islam, Fisheries Officer Moniruzzaman, Project Implementation Officer Dostodar Hossain, Public Health Officer Milon Kumar, and Family Planning Officer Lutfar Rahman, among others, were also present at that time.

Earlier, a rally was brought out in the morning which paraded the main streets of the upazila town.



KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR: On this occasion, Kaliganj Upazila administration of the district arranged a discussion meeting in the Upazila Parishad auditorium in the morning.



Kaliganj UNO Md Assadikjaman presided over the meeting.



Upazila Unit Officer of Jatiya Mahila Sangstha Jasmine Begum conducted the programme.



Upazila Animal Resources Officer Dr Md Yusuf Habib, Women Affairs Officer Shahnaz Akhter and Social Service Officer Md Shahadat Hossain, among others, also spoke at that time.



SANTHIA, PABNA: In this connection, different programmes were organized in Santhia Upazila of the district.



A rally was brought out in the morning which paraded the main streets of the upazila town.



Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the Upazila Parishad auditorium.



Upazila Parishad Chairman Abdullah Al Mahmud Delwar was present as the chief guest while Santhia UNO Masud Hossain presided over the meeting.



Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Sohel Rana Khokon, Principal of Jorgachha Degree College Nazrul Islam, Freedom Fighter Shamsul Haque Tuku College Principal Abdud Dain Sarker, Santhia Press Club GS Abdul Hye and Upazila Youth Development Officer Golam Sarwar, among others, also spoke there.



KAPTAI, RANGAMATI: To mark the Day, a discussion meeting was held in Kaptai Upazila Parishad auditorium of the district at around 11 am.



Kaptai UNO Ruman De presided over the discussion meeting.



Upazila Senior Fisheries Officer Arifur Rahman, Kaptai Assistant Information Officer Md Delwar Hossain, Information Service Officer Tahmina Sultana, former commander Upazila Unit of Muktijoddha Sangsad and Kaptai Press Club President Kabir Hossain, among others, were also present at the programme.



The World Consumer Rights Day-2023 was observed on Wednesday across the country and the globe in a befitting manner.This year's theme of the Day is - 'Empowering consumers through clean energy transition.'To mark the Day, different programmes were organized in districts including Bogura, Pirojpur, Naogaon, Gazipur, Pabna and Rangamati.BOGURA: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.A rally was brought out at around 10:30am which paraded the main streets of the town.Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the seminar room of the deputy commissioner's (DC) office in the town.Bogura DC Md Saiful Islam was present as the chief guest while Additional DC (ADC) (General) Dinesh Sarker presided over the meeting.Assistant Director of Department of National Consumer Rights Protection Iftekharul Alam Rijvi conducted the programme.Additional Superintend of Police Helena Akhter and former president of Bogura Union of Journalists Akhteruzzaman, among others, also spoke at that time.PIROJPUR: To mark the Day, the district administration organized different programmes in the town.A rally was brought out from the Pirojpur Circuit House premises in the morning, and it ended on the DC office premises after parading the main streets in the town.Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference room.Pirojpur DC Mohammed Jahedur Rahman was present as the chief guest while the ADC (General) presided over the meeting.ADC (Education and ICT) Md Selim Hossain, District Marketing Officer Md Abdul Mannan Hawlader, President of District Unit Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) Ziaul Ahsan, and General Secretary (GS) of Trading Association Md Golam Mawla Nakib, among others, also spoke on the occasion.District level officials, public representatives, journalists and students from various educational institutions were also present at the programme.PORSHA, NAOGAON: Porsha Upazila administration organized a discussion at the Upazila Parishad auditorium in the morning on the occasion of the Day.Porsha Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Salma Akter presided over the discussion.Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Kajibul Islam, Fisheries Officer Moniruzzaman, Project Implementation Officer Dostodar Hossain, Public Health Officer Milon Kumar, and Family Planning Officer Lutfar Rahman, among others, were also present at that time.Earlier, a rally was brought out in the morning which paraded the main streets of the upazila town.KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR: On this occasion, Kaliganj Upazila administration of the district arranged a discussion meeting in the Upazila Parishad auditorium in the morning.Kaliganj UNO Md Assadikjaman presided over the meeting.Upazila Unit Officer of Jatiya Mahila Sangstha Jasmine Begum conducted the programme.Upazila Animal Resources Officer Dr Md Yusuf Habib, Women Affairs Officer Shahnaz Akhter and Social Service Officer Md Shahadat Hossain, among others, also spoke at that time.SANTHIA, PABNA: In this connection, different programmes were organized in Santhia Upazila of the district.A rally was brought out in the morning which paraded the main streets of the upazila town.Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the Upazila Parishad auditorium.Upazila Parishad Chairman Abdullah Al Mahmud Delwar was present as the chief guest while Santhia UNO Masud Hossain presided over the meeting.Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Sohel Rana Khokon, Principal of Jorgachha Degree College Nazrul Islam, Freedom Fighter Shamsul Haque Tuku College Principal Abdud Dain Sarker, Santhia Press Club GS Abdul Hye and Upazila Youth Development Officer Golam Sarwar, among others, also spoke there.KAPTAI, RANGAMATI: To mark the Day, a discussion meeting was held in Kaptai Upazila Parishad auditorium of the district at around 11 am.Kaptai UNO Ruman De presided over the discussion meeting.Upazila Senior Fisheries Officer Arifur Rahman, Kaptai Assistant Information Officer Md Delwar Hossain, Information Service Officer Tahmina Sultana, former commander Upazila Unit of Muktijoddha Sangsad and Kaptai Press Club President Kabir Hossain, among others, were also present at the programme.