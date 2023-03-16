Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 March, 2023, 9:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Saudi could invest in Iran 'very quickly': Al-Jadaan

Published : Thursday, 16 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

RIYADH, Mar 15: Saudi Arabia could start making investments in Iran "very quickly" after they agreed to restore diplomatic ties, the Saudi finance minister said on Wednesday, despite sweeping US sanctions against the Islamic republic.

Mohammed Al-Jadaan said there were "a lot of opportunities" in Iran and that he couldn't see any reason to prevent investments taking place between the two Gulf heavyweights.

"I would say quickly," he told the Financial Sector Conference in Riyadh, when asked how soon Saudi Arabia could start making "significant" investments in Iran.

"When people really stick to the principles of what was agreed, I think that that could happen very quickly."
In a surprise, Chinese-brokered announcement on Friday, Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed to work towards restoring ties and reopening diplomatic missions within two months.

The oil-rich rivals, who are on opposing sides in conflicts across the Middle East, severed relations in 2016 after Saudi's execution of a Shiite cleric triggered violent protests.

Iran has been under renewed US sanctions since then president Donald Trump abandoned a landmark nuclear agreement between Tehran and major powers in 2018. Saudi Arabia, a longtime US ally, has said it supports the sanctions, which target key areas, including oil.

But Al-Jadaan said: "There is no reason for (investments) not to happen. I mean, Iran is our neighbour and has been and will continue to be for hundreds of years.

"So I don't see any issue that would prevent the normalisation of the relationship across investments
as long as we stick to the agreement, you know, respecting sovereign rights, not interfering in other affairs."
He added: "I think that there are a lot of opportunities in Iran, and we provide a lot of opportunities for them."     AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Saudi could invest in Iran 'very quickly': Al-Jadaan
Honduras to start diplomatic ties with China, in blow to Taiwan
Hundreds of thousands strike in UK over pay
Last-gasp strikes seek to prevent French pension reform
Goals in Ukraine can only be achieved by military force: Kremlin
Investors flee to safe havens amid concern of more US regional bank failures
Iran eases its regional isolation with Saudi deal
Biden invites Sunak to White House


Latest News
Man ‘beat by UP member’ as he denies to pay bribe for VGF card
Sakib and Hero Alam may be questioned: DB chief
Two held with stolen wire of Rampal plant
BNP delegation attends dinner at Indian envoy's house
BB inks deals with 32 banks for Tk 5000cr green transformation fund
Hajj registration deadline extended to Mar 21
3 jailed for life over drug trading in Cox's Bazar
Bangladesh may become North Korea if opposition movement fails: Fakhrul
Lawyer remanded in Supreme Court incident
7 DU-affiliated colleges’ admission tests begin June 16
Most Read News
Kazipara, Mirpur-11 metro rail stations open to public
First nor'wester of season likely this evening: Met Office
Process to elect Shahabuddin as President is legal: HC
2-day SCBA polls begin amid tense situation
Govt to give insulin to diabetic patients at free of cost: PM
Rohingya volunteer gunned down at Ukhiya camp
University admission through single test from next year, says Dipu Moni
SCBA voting suspended following pro-BNP lawyers' protest
Travel ban again in 3 Bandarban upazilas
Met office predicts more rain in Dhaka, other parts
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft