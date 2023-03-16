Honduras to start diplomatic ties with China, in blow to Taiwan

TEGUCIGALPA, Mar 15: Honduras will establish diplomatic relations with China, President Xiomara Castro said Tuesday, a move that would result in the severing of longstanding official ties with Taiwan.



The switch -- which Castro pledged to make while on the campaign trail -- comes weeks after her government announced it was negotiating with China to build a hydroelectric dam. Under Beijing's "One China" principle, no country may maintain official diplomatic relations with both China and Taiwan.



Castro, who became her country's first woman president in 2022, wrote on Twitter that she had instructed Foreign Minister Eduardo Reina "to undertake the opening of official relations with the People's Republic of China." AFP



