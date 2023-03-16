Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 March, 2023, 9:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Honduras to start diplomatic ties with China, in blow to Taiwan

Published : Thursday, 16 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88

TEGUCIGALPA, Mar 15: Honduras will establish diplomatic relations with China, President Xiomara Castro said Tuesday, a move that would result in the severing of longstanding official ties with Taiwan.

The switch -- which Castro pledged to make while on the campaign trail -- comes weeks after her government announced it was negotiating with China to build a hydroelectric dam. Under Beijing's "One China" principle, no country may maintain official diplomatic relations with both China and Taiwan.

Castro, who became her country's first woman president in 2022, wrote on Twitter that she had instructed Foreign Minister Eduardo Reina "to undertake the opening of official relations with the People's Republic of China."    AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Saudi could invest in Iran 'very quickly': Al-Jadaan
Honduras to start diplomatic ties with China, in blow to Taiwan
Hundreds of thousands strike in UK over pay
Last-gasp strikes seek to prevent French pension reform
Goals in Ukraine can only be achieved by military force: Kremlin
Investors flee to safe havens amid concern of more US regional bank failures
Iran eases its regional isolation with Saudi deal
Biden invites Sunak to White House


Latest News
Man ‘beat by UP member’ as he denies to pay bribe for VGF card
Sakib and Hero Alam may be questioned: DB chief
Two held with stolen wire of Rampal plant
BNP delegation attends dinner at Indian envoy's house
BB inks deals with 32 banks for Tk 5000cr green transformation fund
Hajj registration deadline extended to Mar 21
3 jailed for life over drug trading in Cox's Bazar
Bangladesh may become North Korea if opposition movement fails: Fakhrul
Lawyer remanded in Supreme Court incident
7 DU-affiliated colleges’ admission tests begin June 16
Most Read News
Kazipara, Mirpur-11 metro rail stations open to public
First nor'wester of season likely this evening: Met Office
Process to elect Shahabuddin as President is legal: HC
2-day SCBA polls begin amid tense situation
Govt to give insulin to diabetic patients at free of cost: PM
Rohingya volunteer gunned down at Ukhiya camp
University admission through single test from next year, says Dipu Moni
SCBA voting suspended following pro-BNP lawyers' protest
Travel ban again in 3 Bandarban upazilas
Met office predicts more rain in Dhaka, other parts
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft