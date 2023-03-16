Bangladesh, Nepal face off today

Bangabandhu Cup Int'l KabaddiDefending champions Bangladesh will take on Nepal, another challenger from the sub-continent in the Bangabandhu Cup International Kabaddi Tournament at 4:00 pm on Thursday at the National Volleyball Stadium in Dhaka.



After the two consecutive wins against Poland and Argentina, the Bangladesh boys will be charged up to continue the winning streak. However, in another sense, Bangladesh will taste the competitive edge for the first time as Nepal both technically and tactically is superior to the first two opponents Bangladesh had.



Bangladesh defeated Poland by 50-22 and outplayed Argentina by 72-23 and these wins can be regarded as perfect warm-ups before the going gets tough. Nepal also has played two matches to date and they lost 48-49 in a nail-biting finish against Iraq before they bounced back to the winning ways with a 39-24 victory over England on Wednesday.



Tuhin Tarafder, the inspiring skipper of Bangladesh focused on all-out teamwork to keep the flag high. "We want to continue the same trend of our previous matches, I am happy with the teamwork and all the players' commitment, Nepal knows us well but we are ready to fight it out, we are focused on our strength and believe we will win the match," said Tuhin.



Meanwhile, Iraq staged a superb comeback to beat Poland 38-31 in the second match of the day on Wednesday. Iraq who beat Nepal in their first encounter trailed 15-9 at the end of the first half. However, a rejuvenated Iraq came out firing all cylinders to grab the victory securing 22 points after the interval. It was Poland's third consecutive defeat in the meet.



