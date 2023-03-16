

Five matches of Independence Day Handball held in opener



In the day's men's group matches, Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Party (VDP) defeated Chattogram District Sports Association (DSA) by 41-12 goals after leading the first half by 26-7 goals while Border Guard Bangladesh defeated Ideal Handball Garden, Chapainawabganj by 43-10 goals after dominating the first half by 23-6 goals.



In the day's women's group matches, Bangladesh Police Handball Club beat Handball Training center, Dhaka by 24-7 goals after leading the first half by 13-4 goals, Handball Training Center, Dhaka defeated Jamalpur Sports Academy by 36-16 goals after leading the first half by 16-9 goals and Bangladesh Ansar and VDP outclassed Tetulia Upazilla Krira Sangstha by 43-22 goals after dominating the first half by 23-9 goals.



Earlier, Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha's former chairman and Bangladesh Handball Federation's (BHF) former vice president Abdur Rahman formally inaugurated the meet as the chief guest, presided over by BHF's general secretary Asaduzzaman Kohinoor.

Twelve teams of men's and equal numbers of women's teams, split into two group, are participating in the competition, organized by BHF. �BSS



Five matches -- two of men's and three of women's -- of Independence Day Handball (Man's and woman's) competition was decided on the first day (Wednesday) at Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium in the city.In the day's men's group matches, Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Party (VDP) defeated Chattogram District Sports Association (DSA) by 41-12 goals after leading the first half by 26-7 goals while Border Guard Bangladesh defeated Ideal Handball Garden, Chapainawabganj by 43-10 goals after dominating the first half by 23-6 goals.In the day's women's group matches, Bangladesh Police Handball Club beat Handball Training center, Dhaka by 24-7 goals after leading the first half by 13-4 goals, Handball Training Center, Dhaka defeated Jamalpur Sports Academy by 36-16 goals after leading the first half by 16-9 goals and Bangladesh Ansar and VDP outclassed Tetulia Upazilla Krira Sangstha by 43-22 goals after dominating the first half by 23-9 goals.Earlier, Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha's former chairman and Bangladesh Handball Federation's (BHF) former vice president Abdur Rahman formally inaugurated the meet as the chief guest, presided over by BHF's general secretary Asaduzzaman Kohinoor.Twelve teams of men's and equal numbers of women's teams, split into two group, are participating in the competition, organized by BHF. �BSS