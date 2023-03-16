Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 March, 2023, 9:55 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Barca to wear Rosalia 'Motomami' logo on Clasico shirt

Published : Thursday, 16 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

BARCELONA, MAR 15: Barcelona will wear a logo from Spanish pop singer Rosalia on their shirt for this weekend's El Clasico against Real Madrid, in place of the Spotify symbol, the Catalans said on Wednesday.

It is the second time this season Barcelona have changed their shirt for the Clasico, wearing Canadian rapper Drake's "OVO Owl" logo at the Santiago Bernabeu in October, with Madrid winning 3-1.

As part of Barcelona's sponsorship deal agreed in 2022 with music streaming platform Spotify, worth around 280 million euros ($299 million) across four years, the club can put different artists in the spotlight on their shirt.

Rosalia is one of Spain's most successful singers and has twice been named the country's woman of the year by Forbes.

The image on the front of Barcelona's shirt will be her "Motomami" logo, which was the name of her third studio album, released in 2022.

"Barca and Spotify have picked Rosalia because it is a year ago this month that her album Motomami was released, a record that has stretched the boundaries of contemporary music," Barca said before Sunday's game at Camp Nou.
"Rosalia was the top streamed born in Spanish territory artist worldwide on Spotify in 2022, and plays of her songs on the service increased by 110% year over year.

"In 2022 she was the most played female artist in the city of Barcelona."

The club did not sell replica shirts with the Drake logo on but are releasing 1899 editions of this strip, as well as 22 limited edition jerseys with glow-in-the-dark lettering, retailing at 1,999.99 euros ($2,136) each.
Barcelona's women's team will also wear the special Motomami kit in their clash with Real Madrid on March 25 in Liga F.     AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rabbi, Nasum, Shoriful, Zakir even fails in warm-up
Archers start with qualification round
Saiduzzaman and Anisur Rahman became BSJA President and Secretary 
Army clinch Independence & National Day Volleyball title
Bijoy stars in Abahani's big win in DPL
Bangladesh resumes winning streak beating Nepal 40-24
Uncapped Rony Talukdar replaces alike Zakir for ODIs
Chamari Athapaththu invited to play in Hong Kong


Latest News
Man ‘beat by UP member’ as he denies to pay bribe for VGF card
Sakib and Hero Alam may be questioned: DB chief
Two held with stolen wire of Rampal plant
BNP delegation attends dinner at Indian envoy's house
BB inks deals with 32 banks for Tk 5000cr green transformation fund
Hajj registration deadline extended to Mar 21
3 jailed for life over drug trading in Cox's Bazar
Bangladesh may become North Korea if opposition movement fails: Fakhrul
Lawyer remanded in Supreme Court incident
7 DU-affiliated colleges’ admission tests begin June 16
Most Read News
Kazipara, Mirpur-11 metro rail stations open to public
First nor'wester of season likely this evening: Met Office
Process to elect Shahabuddin as President is legal: HC
2-day SCBA polls begin amid tense situation
Govt to give insulin to diabetic patients at free of cost: PM
Rohingya volunteer gunned down at Ukhiya camp
University admission through single test from next year, says Dipu Moni
SCBA voting suspended following pro-BNP lawyers' protest
Travel ban again in 3 Bandarban upazilas
Met office predicts more rain in Dhaka, other parts
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft