Manha's Castle 15th FIDE Standard Rating Chess begins

The Manha's Castle 15th FIDE Standard Rating Chess tournament has begun from on Wednesday at Manha's Castle hall-room in the city, siad a press release.



A total of 73 players including GM Ziaur Rahman, IM Mohammad Minhaz Uddin, FM Tahsin Tajwar Zia, CM Manon Reja Neer, FM Subrota Biswas, FM Mehdi Hasan Parag, CM Nayem Haque, FM Syed Mahfuzur Rahman, CM Md. Sharif Hossain, CM Md. Shawket Bin Osman Shaon, Shafiq Ahmed, FM Mohammad Javed, CM Sohel Chowdhury, Zoar Haque Prodhan, Md.



Sajidul Haque, Md Masum Hosain, Tutul Dhar, Feroz Ahmed, Abdul Momin, WFM Noshin Anjum, Marzouq Chowdhury, Md. Zahid Chowdhury and Avigyan Ghosh of India are participating in the meet, organised by Manha's Castle a renowned premier division chess team of the country.

The week-long event is being held in seven round Swiss-League system and cash prize of Taka one lakh twenty five thousand will be given to winners.

The second round games will be held today (Thursday) from 4 PM at the same venue. BSS

