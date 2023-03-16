Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 March, 2023, 9:55 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Manha's Castle 15th FIDE Standard Rating Chess begins

Published : Thursday, 16 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

The Manha's Castle 15th FIDE Standard Rating Chess tournament has begun from on Wednesday at Manha's Castle hall-room in the city, siad a press release.

A total of 73 players including GM Ziaur Rahman, IM Mohammad Minhaz Uddin, FM Tahsin Tajwar Zia, CM Manon Reja Neer, FM Subrota Biswas, FM Mehdi Hasan Parag, CM Nayem Haque, FM Syed Mahfuzur Rahman, CM Md. Sharif Hossain, CM Md. Shawket Bin Osman Shaon, Shafiq Ahmed, FM Mohammad Javed, CM Sohel Chowdhury, Zoar Haque Prodhan, Md.

Sajidul Haque, Md Masum Hosain, Tutul Dhar, Feroz Ahmed, Abdul Momin, WFM Noshin Anjum, Marzouq Chowdhury, Md. Zahid Chowdhury and Avigyan Ghosh of India are participating in the meet, organised by Manha's Castle a renowned premier division chess team of the country.
The week-long event is being held in seven round Swiss-League system and cash prize of Taka one lakh twenty five thousand will be given to winners.
The second round games will be held today (Thursday) from 4 PM at the same venue.    BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rabbi, Nasum, Shoriful, Zakir even fails in warm-up
Archers start with qualification round
Saiduzzaman and Anisur Rahman became BSJA President and Secretary 
Army clinch Independence & National Day Volleyball title
Bijoy stars in Abahani's big win in DPL
Bangladesh resumes winning streak beating Nepal 40-24
Uncapped Rony Talukdar replaces alike Zakir for ODIs
Chamari Athapaththu invited to play in Hong Kong


Latest News
Man ‘beat by UP member’ as he denies to pay bribe for VGF card
Sakib and Hero Alam may be questioned: DB chief
Two held with stolen wire of Rampal plant
BNP delegation attends dinner at Indian envoy's house
BB inks deals with 32 banks for Tk 5000cr green transformation fund
Hajj registration deadline extended to Mar 21
3 jailed for life over drug trading in Cox's Bazar
Bangladesh may become North Korea if opposition movement fails: Fakhrul
Lawyer remanded in Supreme Court incident
7 DU-affiliated colleges’ admission tests begin June 16
Most Read News
Kazipara, Mirpur-11 metro rail stations open to public
First nor'wester of season likely this evening: Met Office
Process to elect Shahabuddin as President is legal: HC
2-day SCBA polls begin amid tense situation
Govt to give insulin to diabetic patients at free of cost: PM
Rohingya volunteer gunned down at Ukhiya camp
University admission through single test from next year, says Dipu Moni
SCBA voting suspended following pro-BNP lawyers' protest
Travel ban again in 3 Bandarban upazilas
Met office predicts more rain in Dhaka, other parts
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft