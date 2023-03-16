Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 March, 2023, 9:55 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Ibrahimovic recalled to Sweden squad aged 41

Published : Thursday, 16 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88

Ibrahimovic recalled to Sweden squad aged 41

Ibrahimovic recalled to Sweden squad aged 41

STOCKHOLM, MAR 15: AC Milan's veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic was named on Thursday in Sweden's squad for this month's Euro 2024 qualifiers, when he could break Italian goalkeeper Dino Zoff's age record.

Ibrahimovic, 41, last featured for his country 12 months ago and will beat Zoff's Euro qualifier milestone of 40 years and 90 days set in 1983 if he features in games against Belgium on March 24 or Azerbaijan on March 27. He has played just three game for Milan this season after recovering from a knee issue.

"Zlatan has made three slightly longer substitutions now in Milan and feels fit and in decent shape even though he has been away for a while," coach Janne Andersson said in a statement. "From that perspective, I think he can contribute. Especially on the pitch, but also off the pitch," Andersson added.

Should Sweden make it all the way to next year's competition in Germany, Ibrahimovic could also beat the record set by Hungary's Gabor Kiraly, who played in the 2016 edition aged 40.

After Sweden failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup Zlatan said last year that he will "continue as long as I can," and he has said he is "panicking" at the prospect of retiring.  The three countries are all in the qualifying group F, together with Estonia and Austria, with the top two reaching the finals.    � AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rabbi, Nasum, Shoriful, Zakir even fails in warm-up
Archers start with qualification round
Saiduzzaman and Anisur Rahman became BSJA President and Secretary 
Army clinch Independence & National Day Volleyball title
Bijoy stars in Abahani's big win in DPL
Bangladesh resumes winning streak beating Nepal 40-24
Uncapped Rony Talukdar replaces alike Zakir for ODIs
Chamari Athapaththu invited to play in Hong Kong


Latest News
Man ‘beat by UP member’ as he denies to pay bribe for VGF card
Sakib and Hero Alam may be questioned: DB chief
Two held with stolen wire of Rampal plant
BNP delegation attends dinner at Indian envoy's house
BB inks deals with 32 banks for Tk 5000cr green transformation fund
Hajj registration deadline extended to Mar 21
3 jailed for life over drug trading in Cox's Bazar
Bangladesh may become North Korea if opposition movement fails: Fakhrul
Lawyer remanded in Supreme Court incident
7 DU-affiliated colleges’ admission tests begin June 16
Most Read News
Kazipara, Mirpur-11 metro rail stations open to public
First nor'wester of season likely this evening: Met Office
Process to elect Shahabuddin as President is legal: HC
2-day SCBA polls begin amid tense situation
Govt to give insulin to diabetic patients at free of cost: PM
Rohingya volunteer gunned down at Ukhiya camp
University admission through single test from next year, says Dipu Moni
SCBA voting suspended following pro-BNP lawyers' protest
Travel ban again in 3 Bandarban upazilas
Met office predicts more rain in Dhaka, other parts
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft