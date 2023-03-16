

Ibrahimovic recalled to Sweden squad aged 41



Ibrahimovic, 41, last featured for his country 12 months ago and will beat Zoff's Euro qualifier milestone of 40 years and 90 days set in 1983 if he features in games against Belgium on March 24 or Azerbaijan on March 27. He has played just three game for Milan this season after recovering from a knee issue.



"Zlatan has made three slightly longer substitutions now in Milan and feels fit and in decent shape even though he has been away for a while," coach Janne Andersson said in a statement. "From that perspective, I think he can contribute. Especially on the pitch, but also off the pitch," Andersson added.



Should Sweden make it all the way to next year's competition in Germany, Ibrahimovic could also beat the record set by Hungary's Gabor Kiraly, who played in the 2016 edition aged 40.



After Sweden failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup Zlatan said last year that he will "continue as long as I can," and he has said he is "panicking" at the prospect of retiring. The three countries are all in the qualifying group F, together with Estonia and Austria, with the top two reaching the finals. � AFP



STOCKHOLM, MAR 15: AC Milan's veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic was named on Thursday in Sweden's squad for this month's Euro 2024 qualifiers, when he could break Italian goalkeeper Dino Zoff's age record.Ibrahimovic, 41, last featured for his country 12 months ago and will beat Zoff's Euro qualifier milestone of 40 years and 90 days set in 1983 if he features in games against Belgium on March 24 or Azerbaijan on March 27. He has played just three game for Milan this season after recovering from a knee issue."Zlatan has made three slightly longer substitutions now in Milan and feels fit and in decent shape even though he has been away for a while," coach Janne Andersson said in a statement. "From that perspective, I think he can contribute. Especially on the pitch, but also off the pitch," Andersson added.Should Sweden make it all the way to next year's competition in Germany, Ibrahimovic could also beat the record set by Hungary's Gabor Kiraly, who played in the 2016 edition aged 40.After Sweden failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup Zlatan said last year that he will "continue as long as I can," and he has said he is "panicking" at the prospect of retiring. The three countries are all in the qualifying group F, together with Estonia and Austria, with the top two reaching the finals. � AFP