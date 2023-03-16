Video
Arsenal owners underline ambitions as they announce board changes

Published : Thursday, 16 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88

LONDON, MAR 15: Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke told fans on Wednesday his ambitions for the club would "never waver" as the Premier League title challengers announced a boardroom reshuffle.

US-based Kroenke and his son, Josh Kroenke, have become co-chairmen, while Tim Lewis becomes the executive vice-chairman.
Stan Kroenke took full control of Arsenal in 2018 through holding company Kroenke Sports and Entertainment, which also owns American gridiron, basketball and ice hockey teams in the Los Angeles Rams, Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche respectively.

"This is a simple evolution as part of us all driving Arsenal forward and further reaffirms our family's long-standing commitment to this great club," Kroenke said in a statement on the club's website.

"Stability in football has never been more important as we move past the pandemic, and we believe this is the perfect time to formalise these roles."

The 75-year-old added: "Our objectives and ambition will never waver -- to field teams that compete for trophies at the highest level and lead our club in a way that inspires our passionate supporters around the world."    AFP


