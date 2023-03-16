Meghnaghat Power to get $463m loan from 4 foreign banks

Unique Meghnaghat Power Ltd has signed an agreement with a consortium of four foreign banks to receive $463 million loan for 15 years to meet its debt requirement, said one of its owners on Wednesday.



The foreign banks are Standard Chartered Bank, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, Germany's development finance institution DEG and the Opec Fund for International Development will lend $38 million. The banks will provide $270 million, $110 million, $45 million, and $38 million respectively. The tenure of the loans is 15 years.



Unique Meghnaghat Power Ltd is a joint venture of Unique Hotel & Resorts PLC, Strategic Finance Limited, Nebras Power Investment Management BV, and GE Capital Global Energy Investment BV.



It was established as a special-purpose vehicle for the construction and operation of a 584-megawatt gas-based combined cycle power plant in Narayanganj on a build-own-operate basis for 22 years.



A special purpose vehicle is a subsidiary company that is formed to undertake a specific business purpose or activity.

The project will be financed at a 75:25 debt-equity ratio where Unique Hotel & Resorts PLC has a 37.24 per cent of economic interest, said Unique Hotel in a filing on the Dhaka Stock Exchange.





