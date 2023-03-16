Video
India's auto giant  M&M shuts BD subsidiary

Published : Thursday, 16 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Business Correspondent

Indian auto giant Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) has shut down the operations of its wholly-owned subsidiary Mahindra Bangladesh Private Limited (MBPL).

The company convened its last general meeting with shareholders on Tuesday and approved the final voluntary winding up, Indian media reported quoting an M&M statement.

However, all sales and other services of their product line for Bangladesh will continue to exist without any interruption.
M&M, via its branch office, has been selling commercial and passenger vehicles as well as agricultural equipment across Bangladesh for the past 25 years.

MBPL, a different venture altogether created four years back, has been liquidated and ceased to exist effective from Tuesday, Indian media said adding that it had zero income from operations as on March 31 last year.

Its net worth, as of that point, stood at some Tk4 crore (Rs3.18 crore), constituting 0.01% of the consolidated net worth of the Mumbai-based auto major, M&M noted.


