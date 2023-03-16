Govt's purchase committee approves 5 proposals

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) approved five proposals, including four proposals for the development and restoration of navigability of the old Brahmaputra River.



The approval came from the CCGP meeting held virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair on Wednesday.



Briefing reporters virtually after the meeting, Cabinet Division Additional Secretary Syed Mahbub Khan said the committee approved four proposals of the Shipping Ministry to procure dredging works by cutter suction dredger for old Brahmaputra River at a cost of Taka 336.23 crore to restore navigability of Old Brahmaputra, Dharla, Tulai and Punarbhava Rivers' project.



The government will procure the "Dredging works by cutter suction dredger for old Brahmaputra River (Package-03), (Lot-01).CH: 191.00 Km to 195.00 Km. (e-GP ID NO: 726497)" from SS Engineering and Construction Limited at a cost of Taka 61.92 crore.



"Dredging works by cutter suction dredger for old Brahmaputra River (Package-04), (Lot-02).CH: 160.00 Km to 170.00 Km. (e-GP ID NO: 725286)" will be secured from joint venture Spectra Engineers Limited and Castle Construction Company Limited at a cost of Taka 98.63 crore. The government will also procure "Dredging works by cutter suction dredger for old Brahmaputra River (Package-04), (Lot-03).CH: 170.00 Km to 178.00 Km. (e-GP ID NO: 726473)" from Orient Trading and Builders Limited at a cost of Taka 87.83 crore.



"Dredging works by cutter suction dredger for old Brahmaputra River (Package-04), (Lot-04).CH: 178.00 Km to 186.00 Km. (e-GP ID NO: 726495)" will be sourced from joint venture Sonali and NDE at a cost of Taka 87.83 crore.



Syed Mahbub Khan said the committee has also approved a variation proposal of the Chattogram Development Authority to procure the 'Construction of Road and Bridge work under the project Construction of Link Road from Dhaka Trunk Road to Baizid Boastami Road including Loop Road at the outer Periphery of AUW'.



The new cost of the package is Taka 110.73 crore which has been reduced by Taka 19,083. BSS



