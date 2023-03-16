Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 March, 2023, 9:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Govt's purchase committee approves 5 proposals

Published : Thursday, 16 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) approved five proposals, including four proposals for the development and restoration of navigability of the old Brahmaputra River.

The approval came from the CCGP meeting held virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair on Wednesday.

Briefing reporters virtually after the meeting, Cabinet Division Additional Secretary Syed Mahbub Khan said the committee approved four proposals of the Shipping Ministry to procure dredging works by cutter suction dredger for old Brahmaputra River at a cost of Taka 336.23 crore to restore navigability of Old Brahmaputra, Dharla, Tulai and Punarbhava Rivers' project.

The government will procure the "Dredging works by cutter suction dredger for old Brahmaputra River (Package-03), (Lot-01).CH: 191.00 Km to 195.00 Km. (e-GP ID NO: 726497)" from SS Engineering and Construction Limited at a cost of Taka 61.92 crore.

"Dredging works by cutter suction dredger for old Brahmaputra River (Package-04), (Lot-02).CH: 160.00 Km to 170.00 Km. (e-GP ID NO: 725286)" will be secured from joint venture Spectra Engineers Limited and Castle Construction Company Limited at a cost of Taka 98.63 crore. The government will also procure "Dredging works by cutter suction dredger for old Brahmaputra River (Package-04), (Lot-03).CH: 170.00 Km to 178.00 Km. (e-GP ID NO: 726473)" from Orient Trading and Builders Limited at a cost of Taka 87.83 crore.

"Dredging works by cutter suction dredger for old Brahmaputra River (Package-04), (Lot-04).CH: 178.00 Km to 186.00 Km. (e-GP ID NO: 726495)" will be sourced from joint venture Sonali and NDE at a cost of Taka 87.83 crore.

Syed Mahbub Khan said the committee has also approved a variation proposal of the Chattogram Development Authority to procure the 'Construction of Road and Bridge work under the project Construction of Link Road from Dhaka Trunk Road to Baizid Boastami Road including Loop Road at the outer Periphery of AUW'.

The new cost of the package is Taka 110.73 crore which has been reduced by Taka 19,083.    BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Sustainable business model to overcome future challenges’
BIDA, LABCCI to boost trade with S America
Stocks rebound on both bourses
BD, India better connectivity to boost bilateral trade
Banks reschedule Tk 23,319cr NPLs in July-December
BCC law enforcement is a must for market stabilisation
BB issues guidelines for cloud computing
BD, Vietnam can grow together sharing knowledge


Latest News
Man ‘beat by UP member’ as he denies to pay bribe for VGF card
Sakib and Hero Alam may be questioned: DB chief
Two held with stolen wire of Rampal plant
BNP delegation attends dinner at Indian envoy's house
BB inks deals with 32 banks for Tk 5000cr green transformation fund
Hajj registration deadline extended to Mar 21
3 jailed for life over drug trading in Cox's Bazar
Bangladesh may become North Korea if opposition movement fails: Fakhrul
Lawyer remanded in Supreme Court incident
7 DU-affiliated colleges’ admission tests begin June 16
Most Read News
Kazipara, Mirpur-11 metro rail stations open to public
First nor'wester of season likely this evening: Met Office
Process to elect Shahabuddin as President is legal: HC
2-day SCBA polls begin amid tense situation
Govt to give insulin to diabetic patients at free of cost: PM
Rohingya volunteer gunned down at Ukhiya camp
University admission through single test from next year, says Dipu Moni
SCBA voting suspended following pro-BNP lawyers' protest
Travel ban again in 3 Bandarban upazilas
Met office predicts more rain in Dhaka, other parts
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft