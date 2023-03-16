Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 March, 2023, 9:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BGMEA urges EU to consider transition period extension

Published : Thursday, 16 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan has urged the European Union to consider an extension of the transition period of GSP (EBA) from 3 years now to 6 years for ensuring smoother graduation.

He made the call while speaking at a seminar on "50 Years of EU-Bangladesh Partnership:
Charting Ahead on A Legacy of Success" organized by Research and Policy Integration for Development (RAPID) in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Dr. Mashiur Rahman, Economic Affairs Adviser to the Prime Minister, attended the seminar as the chief guest while Charles Whiteley, Ambassador and Head of Delegation, Delegation of the European Union to Bangladesh was present as special guest.

Professor Dr. Imtiaz Ahmed, Professor Dr. Lailufar Yasmin, UNDP Country Economist Dr. Nazneen Ahmed also spoke at the seminar.
Dr Abdur Razzak, chairman of RAPID, presented the keynote addres.

In his speech, Faruque Hassan pointed out the challenges for Bangladesh after its graduation from the LDC category.    UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Sustainable business model to overcome future challenges’
BIDA, LABCCI to boost trade with S America
Stocks rebound on both bourses
BD, India better connectivity to boost bilateral trade
Banks reschedule Tk 23,319cr NPLs in July-December
BCC law enforcement is a must for market stabilisation
BB issues guidelines for cloud computing
BD, Vietnam can grow together sharing knowledge


Latest News
Man ‘beat by UP member’ as he denies to pay bribe for VGF card
Sakib and Hero Alam may be questioned: DB chief
Two held with stolen wire of Rampal plant
BNP delegation attends dinner at Indian envoy's house
BB inks deals with 32 banks for Tk 5000cr green transformation fund
Hajj registration deadline extended to Mar 21
3 jailed for life over drug trading in Cox's Bazar
Bangladesh may become North Korea if opposition movement fails: Fakhrul
Lawyer remanded in Supreme Court incident
7 DU-affiliated colleges’ admission tests begin June 16
Most Read News
Kazipara, Mirpur-11 metro rail stations open to public
First nor'wester of season likely this evening: Met Office
Process to elect Shahabuddin as President is legal: HC
2-day SCBA polls begin amid tense situation
Govt to give insulin to diabetic patients at free of cost: PM
Rohingya volunteer gunned down at Ukhiya camp
University admission through single test from next year, says Dipu Moni
SCBA voting suspended following pro-BNP lawyers' protest
Travel ban again in 3 Bandarban upazilas
Met office predicts more rain in Dhaka, other parts
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft