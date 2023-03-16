BD, Thai to explore FTA prospects to boost trade

Bangladesh and Thailand have agreed in a consultation meeting in Dhaka to explore the prospects of an FTA (free trade agreement) to further enhance the bilateral trade potentials between the two countries.



Bangladesh also apprised the Thai side in the meeting that a qualitative feasibility study is being undertaken by Bangladesh government Ministry of Commerce in this regard.



Bangladesh and Thailand agreed to hold the Joint Trade Committee (JTC) meeting in Dhaka this year at a mutually convenient time to review the whole range of bilateral trade and investment portfolio, and increase the volume and diversity of trade to its true potential.



Bangladesh requested the Thai side to ease the trade regime by removing non-tariff barriers, duty waiver/reduction etc. for Bangladeshi products to help achieve a better balance in the bilateral trade.



Bangladesh and Thailand held the third Foreign Office Consultations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen led the Bangladesh side while Sarun Charoensuwan, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, led the Thai side.



Senior officials of the ministries of Foreign Affairs, Commerce, Agriculture, Industries, Civil Aviation and Tourism and Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) also attended the meeting.



The meeting discussed the whole gamut of the Bangladesh-Thailand bilateral relations. The 2nd FOC was held in Bangkok last year.

Both sides appreciated in the meeting the existing excellent bilateral relations and reaffirmed their commitment for raising the profile of bilateral ties to newer heights in the coming days. UNB



