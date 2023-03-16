Intellecap, Aavishkaar Group host Sankalp Summit on March 19

The Global South's largest convening on impact entrepreneurship and sustainable development, the Sankalp Summit, is hosting its 1st Edition in Bangladesh on March 19 next at the Sheraton Dhaka, says a press release.



The Sankalp Dhaka Summit 2023 presented by Intellecap and Aavishkaar Group will positively engage 40+ Global & Regional Speakers and over 200 pioneering change-makers from the development ecosystem and impact community, to discuss, define, and drive forward the critical levers of entrepreneurial success, across 12+ interactive sessions.



This year's summit, themed around 'Catalysing Bangladesh's Entrepreneurial Ecosystem" will focus on supporting the growth of entrepreneurs in the region and drivingcritical discussions around focus areas like Green RMG Manufacturing, Climate Resilient Agriculture, Renewable Energy, Waste Free Cities, Health & Nutrition and Gender and Livelihoods.



The Summit will feature speeches by Key Govt. dignitaries, insights from Global leaders, learning sessions through master classes, incisive panel discussions, fireside chats and an entrepreneur-investor LIVE deal room, all aimed at celebrating entrepreneurship, forging collaborative partnerships, and imagining the future beyond the goals themselves. Circular Apparel Innovation Factory (CAIF), an Intellecap initiative, will host their largest convening of stakeholders from across the textiles and apparel value chain at the Summit.



The summit will witness key partners like United Commercial Bank PLC (Bangladesh), Startup Bangladesh Ltd., Bangladesh Angels Network, International Finance Corporation (IFC), Doen Foundation, UNDP, UNICEF, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. (ABFRL) and Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), coming together to help achieve the SDGs , with each of them lending specific perspective and insight. Another key part of the summit is the Sankalp Dhaka Awards which aims to recognize and reward high impact enterprises in Bangladesh. Seven finalists from key impact sectors will pitch their enterprises and to a jury panel comprising of eminent business leaders and three will get the opportunity to highlight their journey of impact at the Summit as they win the prestigious awards for their outstanding ideas.



According to Jayesh Bhatia, Managing Director, Intellecap, "Sankalp Dhaka will discuss three key elements of building a vibrant enterprises ecosystem-Capital, Technology and Capacities." UCB PLC (Bangladesh), one of the key sponsors of the Summit, will look at supporting the entrepreneurial spirit, enabling innovation to drive financial inclusion and empowering gender diverse and inclusive, small and micro businesses.



