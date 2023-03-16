



Tipu Munshi asks traders to shun high profiteering in Ramadan



The Commerce Minister called on the media to make consumers aware.



He said these things while addressing the event as chief guest organized on the occasion of the World Consumer Rights Day on Wednesday.



Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce presided the meeting. Director General of National Consumer Rights Protection Department A. H. M Shafiquzzaman, Acting President of FBCCI Mostafa Azad Chowdhury Babu and President of Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) Golam Rahman were present.



The minister said earlier people did not know where to complain or seek redress if they were cheated by buying products. But now awareness has increased among people. They get redressal only when they complain.



Tipu Munshi said, "There is a cost in manufacturing a product. If someone offers a motorcycle at half price, you have to understand how to give it. But this half price talk is ultimately cheating people. So you will think about everything and work. Don't be attracted by an advertisement."



The minister said price of everything is high all over the world due to epidemic and the war between Ukraine and Russia. I know you are suffering. Be a little frugal. Don't buy products at once before Ramadan. If you buy a product too much, it affects the market. Then the price also increases.



Golam Rahman, called for the implementation of the rights approved by the United Nations to protect consumer rights.

He said, care should be taken to ensure that consumers get fair rights through fair competition in the market. Besides, businessmen should follow the government's laws. Government laws must be implemented.



He said it is not possible to give TCB products to everyone in the country, but all people should be provided with assistance.

Mostafa Azad Chowdhury, said that after the corona, the Ukraine war has affected energy supply. Due to increase in international market prices, domestic market prices have also increased. As a result, the prices of various products have been affected.



At this time, Mustafa Azad urged to leave the closed government sugar mills in the country to private enterprises or to take initiative to start with assistance of foreigners.



