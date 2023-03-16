Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 March, 2023, 9:53 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BRICM achieves ISO 9001:2015 certification

Published : Thursday, 16 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Business Desk

Bangladesh Reference Institute for Chemical Measurements (BRICM) has recently acquired the ISO 9001:2015 certificate from UK-based firm Bureauvitas, says a press release.

BRICM (formerly Designated Reference Institute for Chemical Measurements - DRICM) has been established the Ministry of Science and Technology aiming to achieve national capacity in the field of chemical measurements and to create internationally recognized chemical metrology infrastructure in Bangladesh.

Prime Minister of the People's Republic of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina inaugurated this institute in February 2012. BRICM gained international recognition as an institute of chemical measurement by attaining membership of BIPM in 2012 and APMP in 2013.

By providing proficiency testing and inter-laboratory comparison, instrumentation and calibration, method validation, certified reference material production and reference measurement services, BRICM continues to serve as international quality chemical measurements service provider. Designation as a Designated Institute in the 'National Quality Policy' of the Ministry of Industry and inclusion as a nominated testing institute in the Import Policy Orders of the Ministry of Commerce and Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council are evidence national acceptance of BRICM.

On 17th February 2023, UK based globally reputed certification body Bureau Veritas awarded the ISO 9001:2015 certificate for quality management system to BRiCM. By achieving ISO 9001:2015, BRICM has moved a step forward in its efforts for continuous improvement. As a result, BRICM's assistance will be more effective in achieving acceptance of domestic products in the international market through improving quality. This will create a positive impact on the development of domestic industry and employment generation. BRICM is currently providing more than 3 thousand testing and more than 50 calibration services in various fields.

The founding scientist and Director General of BRiCM Dr. Mala Khan's tireless efforts triggered with the unwavering support and cooperation of the Ministry of Science and Technology other concerned paved the way for BRiCM to travel a long way. All the staffs of this organization hope that this cooperation will continue and BRiCM will reach its goals.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Sustainable business model to overcome future challenges’
BIDA, LABCCI to boost trade with S America
Stocks rebound on both bourses
BD, India better connectivity to boost bilateral trade
Banks reschedule Tk 23,319cr NPLs in July-December
BCC law enforcement is a must for market stabilisation
BB issues guidelines for cloud computing
BD, Vietnam can grow together sharing knowledge


Latest News
Man ‘beat by UP member’ as he denies to pay bribe for VGF card
Sakib and Hero Alam may be questioned: DB chief
Two held with stolen wire of Rampal plant
BNP delegation attends dinner at Indian envoy's house
BB inks deals with 32 banks for Tk 5000cr green transformation fund
Hajj registration deadline extended to Mar 21
3 jailed for life over drug trading in Cox's Bazar
Bangladesh may become North Korea if opposition movement fails: Fakhrul
Lawyer remanded in Supreme Court incident
7 DU-affiliated colleges’ admission tests begin June 16
Most Read News
Kazipara, Mirpur-11 metro rail stations open to public
First nor'wester of season likely this evening: Met Office
Process to elect Shahabuddin as President is legal: HC
2-day SCBA polls begin amid tense situation
Govt to give insulin to diabetic patients at free of cost: PM
Rohingya volunteer gunned down at Ukhiya camp
University admission through single test from next year, says Dipu Moni
SCBA voting suspended following pro-BNP lawyers' protest
Travel ban again in 3 Bandarban upazilas
Met office predicts more rain in Dhaka, other parts
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft