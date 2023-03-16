BRICM achieves ISO 9001:2015 certification

Bangladesh Reference Institute for Chemical Measurements (BRICM) has recently acquired the ISO 9001:2015 certificate from UK-based firm Bureauvitas, says a press release.



BRICM (formerly Designated Reference Institute for Chemical Measurements - DRICM) has been established the Ministry of Science and Technology aiming to achieve national capacity in the field of chemical measurements and to create internationally recognized chemical metrology infrastructure in Bangladesh.



Prime Minister of the People's Republic of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina inaugurated this institute in February 2012. BRICM gained international recognition as an institute of chemical measurement by attaining membership of BIPM in 2012 and APMP in 2013.



By providing proficiency testing and inter-laboratory comparison, instrumentation and calibration, method validation, certified reference material production and reference measurement services, BRICM continues to serve as international quality chemical measurements service provider. Designation as a Designated Institute in the 'National Quality Policy' of the Ministry of Industry and inclusion as a nominated testing institute in the Import Policy Orders of the Ministry of Commerce and Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council are evidence national acceptance of BRICM.



On 17th February 2023, UK based globally reputed certification body Bureau Veritas awarded the ISO 9001:2015 certificate for quality management system to BRiCM. By achieving ISO 9001:2015, BRICM has moved a step forward in its efforts for continuous improvement. As a result, BRICM's assistance will be more effective in achieving acceptance of domestic products in the international market through improving quality. This will create a positive impact on the development of domestic industry and employment generation. BRICM is currently providing more than 3 thousand testing and more than 50 calibration services in various fields.



The founding scientist and Director General of BRiCM Dr. Mala Khan's tireless efforts triggered with the unwavering support and cooperation of the Ministry of Science and Technology other concerned paved the way for BRiCM to travel a long way. All the staffs of this organization hope that this cooperation will continue and BRiCM will reach its goals.



