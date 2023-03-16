Saudi-funded floating hospitals to bring healthcare to rural BD

Five Saudi-funded floating hospitals will bring healthcare to tens of thousands of patients in remote areas of Bangladesh, with their operator expecting the first two vessels to be launched shortly after Ramadan.



Bangladesh occupies the world's largest delta, and a third of the country is under water most of the time. Devastating storms often form over the Bay of Bengal and flood the country's south, leaving many regions accessible only by river, leading Saudi English Daily Arab News reported on Tuesday.



Few of these rural areas have medical facilities and the five hospital ships, all named after King Abdullah and funded by the Islamic Development Bank, will traverse the waterways of Bangladesh to provide healthcare to impoverished communities.

Under a 2017 agreement signed by the bank and the Bangladeshi Directorate General of Health Services, the floating hospitals will be initially operated by Friendship, an NGO that has been running hospital ships in Bangladesh for over two decades. After that, the vessels will be handed over to health authorities.



"It's a tripartite project," Dr. Sheikh Daud Adnan, head of hospitals at the health directorate, told Arab News. "The project is for five years, and during this time the ships will run under the supervision of Friendship. After five years, the ships will be handed over to the directorate."



The cost of building the ships and the first five years of operation is about $20 million. Two of the vessels are already complete and ready to sail, pending registration with Bangladeshi authorities, which Friendship expects to be finalized soon after Ramadan.



"Our people are ready and we have already trained our staff. Everything is ready. I hope the first two ships will float by June or even before," Runa Khan, the NGO's executive director, said.



"All the ships will be named after King Abdullah. They will run as King Abdullah Friendship Hospital 1-5." The vessels have been built in the Narayanganj shipyard, about 20 km from the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka.



The biggest ship, King Abdullah Hospital 1, is 31 meters long, and has an operating theater for general surgical operations and a separate theater for eye surgery. The other four ships will be 25 meters long, and will provide primary healthcare and minor operative procedures.



The hospital ships l will run on the Padma River, the Meghna River in the northeastern district of Sunamganj, and in the southeastern regions of Hatiya.



Each ship will have up to 30 crew - more than half of them medical professionals, and the rest responsible for running the vessels and administration.

