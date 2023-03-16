Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 March, 2023, 9:53 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Saudi-funded floating hospitals to bring healthcare to rural BD

Published : Thursday, 16 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Business Correspondent

Five Saudi-funded floating hospitals will bring healthcare to tens of thousands of patients in remote areas of Bangladesh, with their operator expecting the first two vessels to be launched shortly after Ramadan.

Bangladesh occupies the world's largest delta, and a third of the country is under water most of the time. Devastating storms often form over the Bay of Bengal and flood the country's south, leaving many regions accessible only by river, leading Saudi English Daily Arab News reported on Tuesday.

Few of these rural areas have medical facilities and the five hospital ships, all named after King Abdullah and funded by the Islamic Development Bank, will traverse the waterways of Bangladesh to provide healthcare to impoverished communities.
Under a 2017 agreement signed by the bank and the Bangladeshi Directorate General of Health Services, the floating hospitals will be initially operated by Friendship, an NGO that has been running hospital ships in Bangladesh for over two decades. After that, the vessels will be handed over to health authorities.

"It's a tripartite project," Dr. Sheikh Daud Adnan, head of hospitals at the health directorate, told Arab News. "The project is for five years, and during this time the ships will run under the supervision of Friendship. After five years, the ships will be handed over to the directorate."

The cost of building the ships and the first five years of operation is about $20 million. Two of the vessels are already complete and ready to sail, pending registration with Bangladeshi authorities, which Friendship expects to be finalized soon after Ramadan.

"Our people are ready and we have already trained our staff. Everything is ready. I hope the first two ships will float by June or even before," Runa Khan, the NGO's executive director, said.

"All the ships will be named after King Abdullah. They will run as King Abdullah Friendship Hospital 1-5." The vessels have been built in the Narayanganj shipyard, about 20 km from the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka.

The biggest ship, King Abdullah Hospital 1, is 31 meters long, and has an operating theater for general surgical operations and a separate theater for eye surgery. The other four ships will be 25 meters long, and will provide primary healthcare and minor operative procedures.

The hospital ships l will run on the Padma River, the Meghna River in the northeastern district of Sunamganj, and in the southeastern regions of Hatiya.

Each ship will have up to 30 crew - more than half of them medical professionals, and the rest responsible for running the vessels and administration.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Sustainable business model to overcome future challenges’
BIDA, LABCCI to boost trade with S America
Stocks rebound on both bourses
BD, India better connectivity to boost bilateral trade
Banks reschedule Tk 23,319cr NPLs in July-December
BCC law enforcement is a must for market stabilisation
BB issues guidelines for cloud computing
BD, Vietnam can grow together sharing knowledge


Latest News
Man ‘beat by UP member’ as he denies to pay bribe for VGF card
Sakib and Hero Alam may be questioned: DB chief
Two held with stolen wire of Rampal plant
BNP delegation attends dinner at Indian envoy's house
BB inks deals with 32 banks for Tk 5000cr green transformation fund
Hajj registration deadline extended to Mar 21
3 jailed for life over drug trading in Cox's Bazar
Bangladesh may become North Korea if opposition movement fails: Fakhrul
Lawyer remanded in Supreme Court incident
7 DU-affiliated colleges’ admission tests begin June 16
Most Read News
Kazipara, Mirpur-11 metro rail stations open to public
First nor'wester of season likely this evening: Met Office
Process to elect Shahabuddin as President is legal: HC
2-day SCBA polls begin amid tense situation
Govt to give insulin to diabetic patients at free of cost: PM
Rohingya volunteer gunned down at Ukhiya camp
University admission through single test from next year, says Dipu Moni
SCBA voting suspended following pro-BNP lawyers' protest
Travel ban again in 3 Bandarban upazilas
Met office predicts more rain in Dhaka, other parts
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft