ShareTrip launches online refund services, changes to flights, dates

To make the entire travelling experience even more convenient and worry-free, for the first time in Bangladesh, the country's leading Online Travel Agency (OTA), ShareTrip, has introduced Flight change, Date change, and Online Refund services.



Customers can now reissue their flights by changing the date, time, or route according to their preferences within a few taps on their gadgets. They can also avail of Auto Refund and Auto Cancellation services on the ShareTrip App and web platform, says a press release.



The entity has earned a notable amount of investment from Startup Bangladesh Limited, the flagship venture capital fund of the Bangladesh Government, within just a few years of establishment, and has been relentlessly performing to bring a new revolution within the travel industry.



