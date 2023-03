The three-day 16th Dhaka Motor Show 2023 begins at the Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center (BBCFEC), Purbachal, Dhaka, today (Thursday).



Among other automobile and financing companies IPDC Finance is participating in the motor show, with an Auto Loan stall at at Hall A, stall A-39. Car enthusiasts will be able to learn about auto loan facilities of IPDC from this stall in detail.