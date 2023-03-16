

BTT, CTL to collaborate for 8th Textile Talent Hunt



The Mou was signed as the necessity of innovation in Bangladesh textile and apparel industry is felt even more badly amid the current phase of difficult time while the industry is observing acute energy and gas price hike, Russia-Ukraine war, global inflation, order shortage, etc.



In this dire situation innovation can be the way to ensure survival and sustainability. Considering the affairs, Textile Today is heading towards 8th season of Textile Talent Hunt 2023-24 to uplift innovativeness all over the industry.



In this countrywide competition at least 100 selected Transformation Leaders (TLs) will prepare their innovation projects through 'Practically Tested Transformation Model' (PTTM), which will surely boost innovation scopes in the industry.

TTH is an initiative of Bangladesh Textile Today has changed the thinking, targets and learning process is a concern of Transforming Human Capital.



On the other hand, Centro Tex Ltd. is a leading manufacturer and supplier of apparel products in Bangladesh. The vision of Centro is to inspire people through creativity and joy, by delivering compelling and memorable designs with sustainability.

Tareq Amin, Founder and CEO, Bangladesh Textile Today and Nicolas Anton, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Centro Tex Ltd. signed the MoU on behalf of their respective entities.



Sayedul Hassan, AGM, HR and AyshaFarjana, Senior Executive, HR fromCentro Tex Ltd. were present at the MoU signing ceremony where Amzad Hossain Monir, Head, Business Development; Md. EousupNovee, GM, HR & Strategy; AkhiAkter, Managing Editor fromTextile Today also attended.



Tareq Amin said that Bangladesh Textile Today has taken preparation to organize Textile Talent Hunt (TTH) 2023-24 to find out the Transformation Leaders (TLs) for the textile and apparel industry.



"It is a great occasion because we are signing with Centro Tex Ltd. for organizing the 8th season of Textile Talent Hunt 2023-24. The TTH event has been a phenomenal success in terms of increasing innovativeness in the Bangladesh textile and apparel industry. I believe the participation of Centro Tex in the TTH will widen the scope of it,"Tareq Amin said.

Nicolas Antons said: "It is a win-win for all the parties involved. Because manpower in the industry is really crucial. Thus by participating in the TTH - we are enabling our upcoming leadership. Finally, we are glad to participate with Textile Today to organizethe TTH competition."

