Editor’s Note

We observe our 10th anniversary at a critical time this year. It is now over a year that Ukraine -Russian War is lingering that keeps its unprecedented impact on global economy. The world is more polarised than ever before on this war. Turkey and Syria jointly became victims of one of the deadliest earthquakes to have erupted in recent times. Nearly 56, 000 people have been reportedly killed, leaving thousands injured and homeless. The repeated Israeli raids on West Bank continue to spill blood of the Palestinians. However, in the wake of surging violence between Israeilies and Palestinians the historic agreement between two major powerhouses in the Middle East, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Iran, brokered by China, has brightened the prospect of peace in that region. Many foresee it as a turning point in global politics.



At home, both the major political parties, ruling Awami League and opposition BNP, have become noticeably engaged in countrywide campaigning into the run-up to the Parliament Elections to be held in this December or January next year.



Controlling rising prices of daily essentials seems to be going out of control. Repeated hikes in fuel and power prices are taking a heavy toll on the people. Growing price spiral is badly affecting the common people. Explosions in one after another non - compliant city buildings and industry facilities are stark reminders of living dangerously with ticking time bombs.



However, on the flipside of failures and major concerns there is a list of success stories as well.



The Corona curse seems to be over following countrywide mass vaccination programmes. Two of the country's dream mega-projects - The Padma Multi-purpose Bridge and Dhaka Metro Rail have now turned into reality. In addition, 100 bridges spreading across 25 districts had been inaugurated through a single opening ceremony by the Prime Minister, an unprecedented event in the history of Bangladesh. Moreover, a series of mega development projects ranging from an underwater expressway tunnel in Chattogram, deep sea port, four-lane high ways and elevated expressway to new metro rail routes is fast changing the country's image to the rest of the world. The present government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina deserve accolade for these visible developments.



Bangladesh has now turned into a role model for the rest of the world, in terms of combating climate change and leading in climate diplomacy spearheaded by none other than the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina herself. And in the midst of all positive and negative developments the country has a new President Mohammad Shahabuddin who will be sworn in on April 24, at the end of two-term tenure of the incumbent President M Abdul Hamid.



Positively enough, the country's economy is projected to grow by over 6 per cent in fiscal year 2023-24 despite a series of domestic and international challenges. However, special thanks to the private sector for ensuring strong export growth while bouncing back in meeting domestic demand.

Bangladesh is now a country to reckon with in regional and international diplomacy. However, in a fast changing polarised post-pandemic world, it is becoming increasingly demanding to ensure sustainable growth and development in all sectors.



The most important question we ask while observing our anniversary - What is the future of our ailing democracy leading all the way up to the next general elections?



The country's one-year old Election Commission (EC) is yet to prove its competence in the face of a wide ranging criticism from political parties, especially as it failed to win public confidence from recently held mayoral polls and by-elections. Concurrently, main opposition party BNP's role and response to the formation of and co-operating with the new EC since last year has been indisputably frustrating.



Unquestionably, the EC has a colossal job to deliver in less than a year time. Despite buzzing political activities here and there - and years of controversial electoral exercises - the common people has lost a great deal of faith in domestic politics and election system.



However, enthusiastic and idological participation in our domestic politics is markedly missing. That said - expecting the next general polls to be free, fair and credible, we call on the government to leave no stone unturned to make it all-inclusive and participatory.



A key component of any fair and acceptable election is in the practice of participation in two forms - participation of all parties across the political spectrum and free participation of voters.



Simultaneously, we call on all opposition political parties to come forward, and particularly BNP, to wake up from the unrealistic obsession demanding for a caretaker government to hold next general elections.



Once and for all - the caretaker government is a politically dead issue without mileage. Trust cannot be restored and democracy cannot thrive under a stopgap and unaccountable election time leaderships.



We believe there is no alternative for our political parties other than re-establishing mutual trust and restoring confidence in the election system. In addition, the government also needs to shift its focus towards electoral institutions, primarily towards the Election Commission, while find a widely accepted and sustainable formula for an election time administration.



As we are optimist under any circumstances, as a nation we have repeatedly proved we can change and achieve all for the better.



Let us change in the spirit of that epic saying of our Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman - "I would like to say categorically and unequivocally that our country will be a democratic, secular and socialist country. In this country-labourers, peasants, Hindus, and Muslims - all will be living in peace and harmony".



In conclusion, as an ethical and responsible English news paper the Daily Observer will attempt its best to remain sincere in objective, fair and bold journalistic pursuits. Therefore, we are committed to Daily Observer's principle of 'Standing for people's rights'.



Not that we have been always successful in our mission, but to err is only human despite a pure commitment.



We earnestly request our readers to bear with us, despite our limitations and unintended errors. Our expectation from our readers, advertisers and patrons is to help us flourish as a responsible and reliable media outlet.



May God bless our people and country.

