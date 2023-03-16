

Empower women to lead climate actions



The people living in the coastal area are facing various environmental, economic and health problems day by day. As a consequence of climate change, our agriculture, water sector, biodiversity, and public health are affected the most.



Particularly, women and girls are the innocent victims of climate change. They are more affected by various climatic events like floods, flash floods, riverbank erosion, salinity intrusion, drought, etc. They are more vulnerable to climate change as they have less access to local resources. Moreover, women in rural areas are mostly dependent on their husband's income and decisions.



During climatic events, this vulnerability increases. Apart from this, women are victims of the gendered division of labour. In our society, generally, women in a family are primarily responsible for domestic duties such as preparing food and taking care of other members, making it more difficult for them to sustain the family during times of flood or drought.



In Bangladesh, a huge number of people have to leave their origin places forcefully every year because of various climatic events such river erosion, flood, flash flood, landslide, etc. According to the World Bank's first (2018) and second (2021) editions of the Grounds well Report, Bangladesh has been projected to account for a third of internal climate migrants in South Asia by 2050 due to its high vulnerability to climate change.



Undoubtedly, with increasing climate variability, salinity of drinking water sources is becoming a major problem for the people of southwest part of Bangladesh. During the dry season, when drinking water becomes an acute crisis, it becomes the responsibility of women to collect water for their family members. Since available water sources are affected by high salinity, women need to travel long distances, sometimes up to 2-3 kilometres every day over the rough route.



It is a matter of great concern that, the salinity of water in coastal areas has been increasing over the last few decades. As sea level rise increases water salinity, women's health and livelihoods are particularly at risk. For this reason, their reproductive health is also under serious threat.

Apart from this, women are more affected by common water-borne diseases including skin diseases due to the use of saline water for daily household tasks such as bathing, agricultural work, livestock rearing, fishing, and other economic activities.



On the occasion of celebrating International Women's Day on 8 March, necessary initiatives should be taken for women so that they can cope with climate change more effectively as well as efficiently. Like every year, this day reminds us to honour the social, economic, and cultural achievements of women all over the world. The UN theme for this year's International Women's Day is "DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality".



Notably, the contributions of women to tackling climate change have received increasing attention in the early 21stcentury.Furthermore; they are playing important roles in the plans and programs that are being taken to combat the global climate crisis. Research shows that empowering women can provide effective solutions to climate change.



For instance, we can remember that, the environmental movement was started by women. Rachel Carson's famous book Silent Spring inspired a generation to think about the world. This ultimately paved the path for the establishment of Earth Day and the creation of the US Environmental Protection Agency.



We all know more or less about climate activist Greta Thunberg. The young Swedish girl has taken various movements to deal with climate change since 2018. Her protest was initially against the Swedish government's failure to meet its climate targets. But later she called on students around the world to make similar demands and start protests in their own countries.



Obviously, climate change is not a struggle for power, it is a struggle for survival. Without women's empowerment, combating climate change is not possible. They can act as a major force in combating the climate crisis.



According to the Population and Housing Census 2022, females are more than males in Bangladesh. Of the total population of 165,158,616, as many as81,712,824 are males, whereas 83,347,206 are females. With this keep in mind, we must increase efforts to empower women to lead sustainable development efforts as agents of change.



It is inevitable to address the vulnerabilities of women due to climate change with an aim to create space for them for more participation in the decision-making process. Most importantly, women must be given the opportunity to participate at all levels of climate change discussions. Inclusion of women in policy-making, designing action plan and decision-making at all layers, such as institution, community, family, local government, and national level is very essential.



Indeed, the role of women in environmental management and development is noteworthy. Active participation of women in short and long-term projects and programs for development and environmental protection will lead the world towards a more sustainable as well as ensure a beautiful future. Thereupon, climate actions, adaptation, and mitigation activities must ensure women's involvement in both design and implementation.



