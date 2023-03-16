

Dearth of research culture and our higher education



Our new dimension of education should address the tri-partial role of academic teaching, administration, and research that posed challenges in pursuing research. In most cases, we blamed for the lack of research, although there are big responsibilities of a faculty member including both teaching and research. University is a unique place where we can provide numerous incentives to create a research culture by introducing research grants, promotions based on research, and various academic evaluations where research is regularly monitored, rewarded, and shared with the concerned communities. Our universities need to focus on research-based teaching rather than the theoretical nature of facilitating learning. If we can reform our education system and address the research-based approach we will able to change rumors that our universities remain certificate-churning, degree-giving academic institutions.



In addition to increasing the ranking and accreditations of universities, higher education also aims to produce competent and skilled graduates who can contribute to the workforce and society. However, in Bangladesh, the higher education sector has been facing several challenges that hinder the achievement of this goal. One of the major issues is the lack of adequate resources and funding, which often leads to outdated curriculums, inadequate infrastructure, and limited research opportunities.



Furthermore, the current education framework is not aligned with the needs of the job market, resulting in a mismatch between the skills of graduates and the requirements of employers. This situation not only affects the employability of graduates but also undermines the competitiveness of the country in the global market.



To address these challenges, there is a need for comprehensive reform in the higher education sector of Bangladesh. This reform should focus on improving the quality of education by incorporating modern teaching methods, promoting research and innovation, enhancing collaboration with industries, and providing adequate resources and funding. Moreover, it is important to establish a strong research culture that encourages critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving skills among students and faculties.



Our university faculty's aim should not only be to fulfill the criterion for promotion in a professional career rather than they need attention to pure research by engaging undergraduate and graduate students. Universities engage in research as part of their mission around learning and discovery. Universities should allocate research scholarships by engaging the private sector which will yield quality young scientists who will lead the discovery of new knowledge and a greater understanding of complex (transdisciplinary) challenges and the creation of increasingly interrelated fields needed to address. In this regard my opinion,the best faculty, the teacher-scholars, seamlessly weave their teaching and research efforts together, to their mutual benefit, and in a way that excites and can engage their students with a small grant. In this way, the next generation of scholars maybe trained, research and discovery continue to advance inter-generationally, and the cycle is perpetuated.



Faculty members should be trained in high-quality proposal writing, scientific data collection, and quality report writing. The Ministry of education should have a wing to provide the above facility so that faculty who are engaged in research can producegrantproposals to seek fundingto support their work and the work of their students and staff. In our university culture, we observe that the universities invest a lot to buyheavy equipmentand emphasize personnel to support select research activities. But they do so judiciously, with an eye toward their mission, strategic priorities, and available resources.



Many developing countries like Malaysia, China, Iran, and Qatar have established their research center along with colleges and universities and engaged philanthropists to support research and scholarly activity at universities. We may adapt it for our higher education and can invite individual donors, family foundations, and private or corporate foundations may be directed to support students, faculty, labs or other facilities, research programs, galleries, centers, and institutes. From this, our students both undergraduate and graduate, benefit from studying in an environment rich with research and discovery. We need a targeted and relevant research facilities master plan with the best education environment at the university level. Finally, the student-teacher model we need to follow as part of the co-creators of knowledge. This model can help to incentivize the learners to be associated with new discoveries, not to mention the elating experience that follows with recognition and new opportunities. Becoming a developed nation by 2041 requires a strong research-based edifice of knowledge through engaging the scholarly people for a country to graduate to developed-country status.



In conclusion, the development of quality higher education in Bangladesh is crucial for the country's social and economic progress. The government, universities, and stakeholders need to work together to create a conducive environment for learning and research and to produce skilled and competent graduates who can contribute to the development of the country.



