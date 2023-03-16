

Bangladesh draws wider geopolitical attention



US policies and strategies revolve around countries that are equal or rivals to the US in world politics. Accordingly, the political polarization of the United States and the Western world is now happening around China. China's absolute supremacy will be established in Rakhine if further development works including China's deep-sea port are fully implemented. By establishing this hegemony, the access of the world's superpowers, especially the United States, to the Bay of Bengal will be disrupted. In that perspective, China's neighboring countries are now the target of US policy.



For this they were confronting China with India; Now, however, the wind is starting to blow in a different direction. Taking this into consideration, the United States is committed to increasing economic and military cooperation with Bangladesh to maintain its access and dominance in the Bay of Bengal. Already the United States, Japan and European Union countries have made attractive investment proposals to Bangladesh. Apart from this, if the current trend of geopolitics continues, the leadership of the world will come to South and East Asia in the next decade. So, the geo-political situation of Bangladesh will be stronger.



Russia is regaining its pre-Cold War power under the strong leadership of President Putin. Russia has been fighting the Ukraine war alone with the entire Western world for the past year. Russia has full investment in Bangladesh's Rooppur nuclear power plant. Bangladesh is grateful to Russia for its strong support in Bangladesh's independence war. Bangladesh is importing wheat, fertilizer and fuel from Russia; On the other hand, clothing is being exported.



The United States is the largest buyer of Bangladesh's garment products; It is accompanied by its European Union friends. Apart from that, Bangladesh has the largest American investment. The people of Bangladesh are dependent on America in various ways like immigration, higher education, business etc. After all, almost all international organizations follow America; So, Bangladesh must think about this superpower.



Pressure in the Indo-Pacific region: The future of world politics now revolves around the Indo-Pacific region because of the rise of China, the geopolitical and geostrategic importance of Southeast Asia, the countries of this region as emerging powers in the world economy and the capabilities of ASEAN countries, etc. Moreover, the natural resources and trade routes of the Indo-Pacific region are also becoming important. The US's Asia-Pacific security strategy is turning from the Pacific countries to the Indo-Pacific strategy. The Indian Ocean is also joining it.



With the increasing importance of the Indo-Pacific, the importance of the 'Bay of Bengal' is increasing. And geographically Bangladesh is connected with 'Bay of Bengal'. One of the reasons for the increasing importance of the Bay of Bengal; The Bay of Bengal is the gateway to South and Southeast Asia; China looks to the Bay of Bengal for a strong position as the US and its allies are in the Straits of Malacca, one of China's trade routes. Since China is a neighbor of Bangladesh, the country does not want US presence here. India's recent foreign policy move beyond the US administration; Efforts to facilitate trade with the seven states of India, Bangladesh's participation in China's Belt Road and Initiative planwill increase geopolitical importance of Bangladesh in the coming days. Therefore, the attention of the powerful countries of the world, including Europe and America, is focused on Bangladesh.



Since Bangladesh is now important to everyone, everyone is interested in improving relations.Both China and the United States are important to Bangladesh. Especially China in terms of imports, US and its allies Europe in terms of exports. Accordingly, Bangladesh should reduce its dependence on the West and China and increase its relations with other countries. Bangladesh has joined the Special Economic Program of China. There is a need for caution here too, as there is already talk of China's debt trap.



The environment changes considering the global economic and political situation created in the wake of the Ukraine-Russia war situation. It is particularly important to be cautious about the recent quadrilateral alliance quad. Because the downside of this is the increase in American naval power or influence in the Indian Ocean. Here India and China are likely to try to expand their arms trade area by creating animosity and competition between Bangladesh and Myanmar. In that case, the border conflict with Myanmar and the Rohingya problem should be taken into consideration.



Regardless of the economic and political situation of the country, the importance of Bangladesh is increasing internationally. The two superpowers want to keep countries in the region, including Bangladesh, on their side. The Ukraine-Russia war has increased the importance of Bangladesh. Russia-China wants Bangladesh to be neutral in this war; On the other hand, the West, including the United States, wants to oppose Russia's attack on Ukraine. Bangladesh is handling the situation sometimes this way, sometimes that way. Finally, abstained from voting on the UN resolution against Russia. Bangladesh cannot ignore the US blockade against Russia. Can't even push Russia away. The US and Russian embassies in Bangladesh have seen contradictory comments and activities surrounding the Ukraine crisis, which has never been seen before.



The same is true between the US and China. Since embarking on its Indo-Pacific strategy, Bangladesh has been trying to strike a balance between the two camps. Bangladesh has joined China's global communications infrastructure Belt and Road initiative. On the other hand, the US has offered to join various strategic and military initiatives like QUAD, IPS, GSOMIA, or ACSA. Bangladesh has not said anything yes or no about these. It seems that the pressure from the United States will increase in the future. They have clearly said several times that China will be upset if they join these initiatives again. Understandably, the balancing act between the two sides will be quite complex in the current situation.



At one time, the US relied heavily on India to counter China's hegemony in South Asia. World politics after the Ukraine-Russia war has also changed many calculations. India and China, the two extreme rival countries, are in favor of Russia and against the United States. Bangladesh is also not exempt from the effects of these changes. The United States is trying to keep Bangladesh on its side against China.



All in all, Bangladesh has to balance its relations with the four superpowers, the United States, China, Russia and India. Now Bangladesh has to take advantage of various global strategies, including South-Asia and Asia-Pacific, in order to take advantage of the opportunities created by geo-political factors as well as to face the challenges; Otherwise, the prospects of the country will become problematic.



The writer is a researcher and strategic affairs analyst The importance of Bangladesh in Southeast Asia is immense due to strategic reasons. The country is surrounded by India on three sides and Myanmar on one side. To the south is the open Bay of Bengal. China is the nearest neighbor of Bangladesh. The politics, economy and trade of about 3 billion people in South and Southeast Asia can be controlled from Bangladesh. Therefore, the powerful countries of the world, including Europe and America, are engaged in the competition to spread political influence over Bangladesh.US policies and strategies revolve around countries that are equal or rivals to the US in world politics. Accordingly, the political polarization of the United States and the Western world is now happening around China. China's absolute supremacy will be established in Rakhine if further development works including China's deep-sea port are fully implemented. By establishing this hegemony, the access of the world's superpowers, especially the United States, to the Bay of Bengal will be disrupted. In that perspective, China's neighboring countries are now the target of US policy.For this they were confronting China with India; Now, however, the wind is starting to blow in a different direction. Taking this into consideration, the United States is committed to increasing economic and military cooperation with Bangladesh to maintain its access and dominance in the Bay of Bengal. Already the United States, Japan and European Union countries have made attractive investment proposals to Bangladesh. Apart from this, if the current trend of geopolitics continues, the leadership of the world will come to South and East Asia in the next decade. So, the geo-political situation of Bangladesh will be stronger.Russia is regaining its pre-Cold War power under the strong leadership of President Putin. Russia has been fighting the Ukraine war alone with the entire Western world for the past year. Russia has full investment in Bangladesh's Rooppur nuclear power plant. Bangladesh is grateful to Russia for its strong support in Bangladesh's independence war. Bangladesh is importing wheat, fertilizer and fuel from Russia; On the other hand, clothing is being exported.The United States is the largest buyer of Bangladesh's garment products; It is accompanied by its European Union friends. Apart from that, Bangladesh has the largest American investment. The people of Bangladesh are dependent on America in various ways like immigration, higher education, business etc. After all, almost all international organizations follow America; So, Bangladesh must think about this superpower.Pressure in the Indo-Pacific region: The future of world politics now revolves around the Indo-Pacific region because of the rise of China, the geopolitical and geostrategic importance of Southeast Asia, the countries of this region as emerging powers in the world economy and the capabilities of ASEAN countries, etc. Moreover, the natural resources and trade routes of the Indo-Pacific region are also becoming important. The US's Asia-Pacific security strategy is turning from the Pacific countries to the Indo-Pacific strategy. The Indian Ocean is also joining it.With the increasing importance of the Indo-Pacific, the importance of the 'Bay of Bengal' is increasing. And geographically Bangladesh is connected with 'Bay of Bengal'. One of the reasons for the increasing importance of the Bay of Bengal; The Bay of Bengal is the gateway to South and Southeast Asia; China looks to the Bay of Bengal for a strong position as the US and its allies are in the Straits of Malacca, one of China's trade routes. Since China is a neighbor of Bangladesh, the country does not want US presence here. India's recent foreign policy move beyond the US administration; Efforts to facilitate trade with the seven states of India, Bangladesh's participation in China's Belt Road and Initiative planwill increase geopolitical importance of Bangladesh in the coming days. Therefore, the attention of the powerful countries of the world, including Europe and America, is focused on Bangladesh.Since Bangladesh is now important to everyone, everyone is interested in improving relations.Both China and the United States are important to Bangladesh. Especially China in terms of imports, US and its allies Europe in terms of exports. Accordingly, Bangladesh should reduce its dependence on the West and China and increase its relations with other countries. Bangladesh has joined the Special Economic Program of China. There is a need for caution here too, as there is already talk of China's debt trap.The environment changes considering the global economic and political situation created in the wake of the Ukraine-Russia war situation. It is particularly important to be cautious about the recent quadrilateral alliance quad. Because the downside of this is the increase in American naval power or influence in the Indian Ocean. Here India and China are likely to try to expand their arms trade area by creating animosity and competition between Bangladesh and Myanmar. In that case, the border conflict with Myanmar and the Rohingya problem should be taken into consideration.Regardless of the economic and political situation of the country, the importance of Bangladesh is increasing internationally. The two superpowers want to keep countries in the region, including Bangladesh, on their side. The Ukraine-Russia war has increased the importance of Bangladesh. Russia-China wants Bangladesh to be neutral in this war; On the other hand, the West, including the United States, wants to oppose Russia's attack on Ukraine. Bangladesh is handling the situation sometimes this way, sometimes that way. Finally, abstained from voting on the UN resolution against Russia. Bangladesh cannot ignore the US blockade against Russia. Can't even push Russia away. The US and Russian embassies in Bangladesh have seen contradictory comments and activities surrounding the Ukraine crisis, which has never been seen before.The same is true between the US and China. Since embarking on its Indo-Pacific strategy, Bangladesh has been trying to strike a balance between the two camps. Bangladesh has joined China's global communications infrastructure Belt and Road initiative. On the other hand, the US has offered to join various strategic and military initiatives like QUAD, IPS, GSOMIA, or ACSA. Bangladesh has not said anything yes or no about these. It seems that the pressure from the United States will increase in the future. They have clearly said several times that China will be upset if they join these initiatives again. Understandably, the balancing act between the two sides will be quite complex in the current situation.At one time, the US relied heavily on India to counter China's hegemony in South Asia. World politics after the Ukraine-Russia war has also changed many calculations. India and China, the two extreme rival countries, are in favor of Russia and against the United States. Bangladesh is also not exempt from the effects of these changes. The United States is trying to keep Bangladesh on its side against China.All in all, Bangladesh has to balance its relations with the four superpowers, the United States, China, Russia and India. Now Bangladesh has to take advantage of various global strategies, including South-Asia and Asia-Pacific, in order to take advantage of the opportunities created by geo-political factors as well as to face the challenges; Otherwise, the prospects of the country will become problematic.The writer is a researcher and strategic affairs analyst