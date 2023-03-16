

Unveiling consequences of plagiarism



Plagiarism can significantly impact a student's academic reputation, a severe offense in most educational institutions. Students who plagiarize may face disciplinary action, lower grades, or even expulsion from their academic program; this can cause significant damage to their academic reputation. And in some cases, they may have long-term consequences that affect their future educational and career opportunities.



One of the main reasons that plagiarism can damage a student's academic reputation is that it is seen as a violation of academic integrity. When students are expected to produce original work and demonstrate their understanding of course material, plagiarizing can be seen as a failure to meet these expectations. It can also undermine the value of the degree or certificate that the student is working towards, as it suggests that they must be more capable of meeting the academic standards required for success.



In addition to the immediate consequences of disciplinary action or lower grades, plagiarism can have long-term effects on a student's academic reputation. If a student's plagiarism is made public or shared with other institutions, gaining admission to other educational programs or securing professional positions in their field may be challenging. Students must take plagiarism seriously and always give credit where credit is due.



The second significant effect of plagiarism in a student's life is the loss of credibility. When students plagiarize, they essentially take credit for someone else's work, which can lead to a loss of trust and respect from their professors, peers, and future employers. This loss of credibility can damage a student's reputation and have long-lasting effects on their academic and professional career.Professors and academic institutions expect students to demonstrate their understanding of course material and produce original work reflecting their learning and critical thinking skills. When students plagiarize, they are not only failing to meet these expectations, but they are also showing a lack of respect for the intellectual property of others. And this can cause professors to view the student as dishonest or lacking in integrity, undermining the trust and care necessary for a positive student-teacher relationship.



The loss of credibility can also affect a student's future career prospects. Employers value integrity and ethical behaviour in their employees, and plagiarism clearly violates these values. If a prospective employer discovers a student's plagiarism, it may damage their chances of being hired or advancing in their career; this can limit the student's career prospects and prevent them from achieving their professional goals.In summary, the loss of credibility is a significant consequence of plagiarism that can damage a student's reputation and limit their academic and professional opportunities. It is essential for students to understand the importance of academic integrity and to take responsibility for their work.



The third effect of plagiarism in a student's life is the risk of legal consequences. Plagiarism can involve illegal copyright infringement, which can result in fines or other penalties. Copyright infringement occurs when someone uses someone else's work without permission and can include text, images, videos, and other creative works. When students plagiarize, they are essentially stealing someone else's intellectual property, which can have serious legal repercussions.Copyright law is designed to protect creators' rights and prevent others from profiting from their work without permission. When students plagiarize, they violate these rights and may face legal consequences. In some cases, the work's original creator may choose to take legal action against the student, which can result in fines or other penalties.



Overall, plagiarism can have serious legal consequences that can significantly impact a student's academic and professional career. Students need to understand the importance of respecting intellectual property and taking responsibility for their work; this includes appropriately citing sources and obtaining permission to use copyrighted materials. By doing so, students can avoid the risk of legal consequences and maintain their academic and professional integrity.

Yasir Monon, Faculty, Department of English, Fareast International University Yasir Monon, Faculty, Department of English, Fareast International University