

When protein becomes a luxury!



Protein prices may rise for many causes. Supply and demand are crucial. When proteins are scarce, their price rises. Cattle, chicken, and hog meats require more room, food, and water than plant-based alternatives. Drought, floods, and wildfires can disrupt protein production, causing shortages and higher prices. Weather and natural disasters threaten plant-based protein supplies like grains, beans, and nuts. However, our country is now facing a significant challenge in increasing the price of protein sources, which may substantially impact consumer behavior, health, the economy, and many other factors. Basically, in our country, there are three types of chicken available in the market, and their prices are respectively 250+, 320+, and 580+. However, these prices are less than 50 to 150 takes after a few weeks.



On the other hand, beef and meat are 800 and 1100, respectively. Within a few days, these price rises felt like a thunderbolt for the ordinary people of our country. Consumers may think a few times before buying chicken, beef, or other meat. The increasing cost of protein sources may affect the availability and accessibility of protein-rich foods for vulnerable populations, such as low-income and lower-middle-class families. Not only that, but families in the middle and upper classes also suffer from these issues. People may think about alternative and easy protein sources like eggs or plant proteins in this situation. But there is also a complication. None of them are staying at their previous price; these are also going higher than the last price.



On the other hand, plant-based protein sources may not contain all the essential amino acids the body requires, resulting in insufficient protein intake. This could lead to a deficiency of essential nutrients, affecting their health and well-being. If this situation runs continuously, people might experience serious health issues like muscle loss, a weakened immune system, slower recovery from injuries, fatigue, weakness, and, most importantly, nutrient deficiencies. Also, impaired growth and development might severely threaten children and adolescents. Overall, it shows that many people will go through malnutrition. People blame the Syndicate of the Food Supply Chain for the imbalance.



Protein costs may also be affected by shifts in government policy and regulation. Various solutions can be adopted to tackle the rising cost of protein sources. The government must monitor all local markets and the whole supply chain. We also need to establish a specific committee for this issue because this price rise is the highest ever in the history of Bangladesh. Otherwise, a developing economy like ours might face an unimaginable situation that no one expects. However, it is crucial to raise awareness among consumers about the importance of a balanced and diverse diet that meets their nutritional requirements. A collaborative effort from various sectors, including the government, food industry, and consumers, is essential to achieving a sustainable food system that provides adequate nutrition to all the people in our country. Higher meat costs may result, for instance, from taxes imposed on imported animal feed.



The price of grains and other commodities may increase if government regulations encourage their use in bio-fuel production. This might have repercussions for the affordability of plant-based protein. Env concern High protein costs are a major environmental problem in Bangladesh because of the country's exposure to climate change and the enormous difficulties confronting the agriculture industry. A substantial percentage of Bangladesh's population is underprivileged and depends on agriculture for survival; this makes Bangladesh one of the most populous nations in the world.



Rural Bangladesh eats beef, chicken, and fish. Protein requires tons of land, water, feed, and deforestation. Animal protein's long-term environmental impact is questioned. Lentils, chickpeas, and soybeans provide affordable, sustainable protein. Crop diversification and conservation agriculture reduce Bangladesh's ecological impact and boost protein availability. Protein is crucial to many meals and a source of essential nutrition. Price surges may affect the food sector. Protein costs may increase supermarket prices. Higher food prices impacted demand. Food manufacturers may use cheaper protein.



Algal, insect, or plant proteins can substitute animal proteins. A sustainable food system that feeds all Americans requires cooperation from the government, food businesses, and consumers. Food makers may become inventive to stay healthy and fulfill demand if protein prices climb. High-protein powders, bars, and meals may become widespread. Plant-based proteins may be needed. Protein prices may rekindle food industry environmental and supply chain worries.



Tanzib Khan Tamim is a student, North South University; Shahida Aroby is a student, North South University Protein is a crucial nutrient the human body requires to grow, develop, and maintain various organs and tissues. It is one of the essential macronutrients our body needs to function efficiently. Protein is a crucial macronutrient for building and repairing tissues, manufacturing enzymes and hormones, and keeping bones, muscles, and skin in good condition. Meat, fish, eggs, dairy, legumes, nuts, and seeds are all great places to get your protein fix. Protein sources can range significantly in price; therefore, it's crucial to consider pricing strategies when deciding which ones to recommend to customers. Cell development, enzyme and hormone synthesis, and skeletal and muscular integrity require it. Athletes, the elderly, and the injured should eat enough protein. Protein sources contain numerous amino acids. Nutrient-dense, amino acid-rich protein sources are essential for overall health. Eating a variety of protein sources ensures peak health and performance.Protein prices may rise for many causes. Supply and demand are crucial. When proteins are scarce, their price rises. Cattle, chicken, and hog meats require more room, food, and water than plant-based alternatives. Drought, floods, and wildfires can disrupt protein production, causing shortages and higher prices. Weather and natural disasters threaten plant-based protein supplies like grains, beans, and nuts. However, our country is now facing a significant challenge in increasing the price of protein sources, which may substantially impact consumer behavior, health, the economy, and many other factors. Basically, in our country, there are three types of chicken available in the market, and their prices are respectively 250+, 320+, and 580+. However, these prices are less than 50 to 150 takes after a few weeks.On the other hand, beef and meat are 800 and 1100, respectively. Within a few days, these price rises felt like a thunderbolt for the ordinary people of our country. Consumers may think a few times before buying chicken, beef, or other meat. The increasing cost of protein sources may affect the availability and accessibility of protein-rich foods for vulnerable populations, such as low-income and lower-middle-class families. Not only that, but families in the middle and upper classes also suffer from these issues. People may think about alternative and easy protein sources like eggs or plant proteins in this situation. But there is also a complication. None of them are staying at their previous price; these are also going higher than the last price.On the other hand, plant-based protein sources may not contain all the essential amino acids the body requires, resulting in insufficient protein intake. This could lead to a deficiency of essential nutrients, affecting their health and well-being. If this situation runs continuously, people might experience serious health issues like muscle loss, a weakened immune system, slower recovery from injuries, fatigue, weakness, and, most importantly, nutrient deficiencies. Also, impaired growth and development might severely threaten children and adolescents. Overall, it shows that many people will go through malnutrition. People blame the Syndicate of the Food Supply Chain for the imbalance.Protein costs may also be affected by shifts in government policy and regulation. Various solutions can be adopted to tackle the rising cost of protein sources. The government must monitor all local markets and the whole supply chain. We also need to establish a specific committee for this issue because this price rise is the highest ever in the history of Bangladesh. Otherwise, a developing economy like ours might face an unimaginable situation that no one expects. However, it is crucial to raise awareness among consumers about the importance of a balanced and diverse diet that meets their nutritional requirements. A collaborative effort from various sectors, including the government, food industry, and consumers, is essential to achieving a sustainable food system that provides adequate nutrition to all the people in our country. Higher meat costs may result, for instance, from taxes imposed on imported animal feed.The price of grains and other commodities may increase if government regulations encourage their use in bio-fuel production. This might have repercussions for the affordability of plant-based protein. Env concern High protein costs are a major environmental problem in Bangladesh because of the country's exposure to climate change and the enormous difficulties confronting the agriculture industry. A substantial percentage of Bangladesh's population is underprivileged and depends on agriculture for survival; this makes Bangladesh one of the most populous nations in the world.Rural Bangladesh eats beef, chicken, and fish. Protein requires tons of land, water, feed, and deforestation. Animal protein's long-term environmental impact is questioned. Lentils, chickpeas, and soybeans provide affordable, sustainable protein. Crop diversification and conservation agriculture reduce Bangladesh's ecological impact and boost protein availability. Protein is crucial to many meals and a source of essential nutrition. Price surges may affect the food sector. Protein costs may increase supermarket prices. Higher food prices impacted demand. Food manufacturers may use cheaper protein.Algal, insect, or plant proteins can substitute animal proteins. A sustainable food system that feeds all Americans requires cooperation from the government, food businesses, and consumers. Food makers may become inventive to stay healthy and fulfill demand if protein prices climb. High-protein powders, bars, and meals may become widespread. Plant-based proteins may be needed. Protein prices may rekindle food industry environmental and supply chain worries.Tanzib Khan Tamim is a student, North South University; Shahida Aroby is a student, North South University