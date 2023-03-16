Contribution of Bangladeshi expatriates to national economy



According to BMET, Saudi Arabia (KSA) is currently hosting more than 2.5 million Bangladeshis followed by UAE (1 million+), Malaysia (1 million+), UK (9,00,000+), Italy (4,00,000+) and USA (2,13,000+)- either as contractual migrant workers or as permanent resident. In 2021, USAID in one of its report mentioned that, the US Bangladeshi Diaspora remits US$10 billion or more each year to Bangladesh, which contributes 13-15% of total remittances received by Bangladesh. Both the contractual workers and Diaspora community send billions of dollars for the survivals of their family living in Bangladesh, and as investment in different business and trade. Hence, their contribution in the foreign currency reserve is highly significant.



A close look over 2022 Wage Earners' remittance flow and foreign currency reserve identified that, the contribution of wage earners remittances over total foreign currency were 5.29% in July, 5.21% in August, and 5.03% in December. However, the average contribution counted as 4.44% (Source: Bangladesh Bank data, 2022). To increase the remittance flow through legal channel, the government has taken a number of initiatives like: providing incentives up to 2.5% on each remittance transfer, expansion of digital payment systems, special wage earners' bond, and extension of investment sectors for remittance earners. However, the number of initiatives and actions to strengthen the role of Expatriate Welfare Ministry for setting strong endorsement, comprehensive integration mechanism, and institutional structure to recognize the contribution of expatriates and encourage them to invest more in country is inadequate and insignificant. Though the government drafted the 'National Reintegration Policy for Migrants, 2022', and kept the provision for migrants Entrepreneurship promotion (in section 2.4.3.2.)- While not mentioned the specific agenda for Diaspora investment.



Both the Migrant Workers and Diasporas have the willingness to invest remittances in trade and business, while some limitations within existing system as well as complex legal bindings hindering the process of large scale investment. According to a study of Commonwealth in 2018 (Understanding the Investment Potential of the Bangladesh Diaspora: Results of the Commonwealth Diaspora Investor Survey Country Report, 2018), only 7% of Bangladesh Diaspora members currently own a business in Bangladesh, while nearly half of those interested in setting up a business (47%) in near future. It also revealed that, 61% Diaspora send money for family and friends, among whom 29% has savings or deposits in banks, 7% own business individually or as partnership. While figuring out their business interest, the survey found, 18% has interest in investment in property or real estate, 31% showed interest to invest in education, 27% in health, 20% in ICT, and 14% in other sectors like: Banking or FIs, light engineering and manufacturing sector, textile, leather, agriculture and food processing sectors. Meanwhile, according to different national and international development organizations like: BOMSA, OKUP, Helvetas Swiss Intercooperation, the contractual migrant workers are practicing investment of remittances in SMEs, local trades and business i.e. livestock, agriculture, RMG, transport, grocery or retail shop, tourism, manpower export, machineries or light engineering and food processing industries. Fewer of them expressed interest on export-import business or invest in industry as there are complexities or legal bindings for business registration/ certification, land acquisition and utility connections for industrial set-up, and access to financial aids or loans etc. Additionally, some of them experienced business loss and cheated by partners- and lost the interest for business investment which ultimately created negative impact on country's economy.



Leveraging opportunities and expansion of space for migrant workers and Diaspora investment could facilitate the process of smooth and bulk amount of inward remittance flow, and increase the foreign currency reserve. Confirmation of securing investment of Diaspora and migrant workers through ease in business permission or certification, land acquisition for industrial set-up, financial transactions or fund transfer mechanism etc. could be helpful for them. Moreover, the government should carry extensive survey and study on finding limitations in business growth, and identification of investment sectors, and set a diversified Diaspora Center to create international network beyond any political influence or biasness.



