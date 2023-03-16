

Protecting our children essential to build a smart Bangladesh



But globally, 1.77 billion children aged 0-18 cannot access a child or family cash benefit, a fundamental pillar of a social protection system. Children are twice more likely to live in extreme poverty than adults. An estimated 800 million children live below the poverty line of US$3.20 per day, and 1 billion children face multidimensional poverty. The impact on their lives, communities, societies and economies can be devastating.



Above mentioned information was explored by International Labor Organization (ILO) and UNICEF in their second ILO-UNICEF joint report on social protection for children published recently titled"More than a billion reasons: The urgent need to build universal social protection for children". The report also mentioned that the number of children deprived of social protection is increasing yearly. As a result, they are at risk of poverty, hunger and discrimination.



According to the report, between 2016 and 2020, 50 million children aged zero to 15 were deprived of crucial social protection provisions - particularly child benefits. As a result, the number of children under 15 worldwide has reached 14.6 million. Child and family benefit rates declined or stagnated in every region worldwide.



As a result, no country is on track to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals of achieving significant social protection by 2030.



Globally, children are twice as likely to live in extreme poverty as adults. Some 356 million children struggle to survive on less than US$1.9 per day. One billion children live in multidimensional poverty. Which means they have no access to education, health, housing, nutrition, sanitation or water. The number of children living in multifaceted poverty increased by 15 per cent during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Failure to provide children with adequate social protection puts them at risk of poverty, disease, deprivation of education and poor nutrition and increases the risk of child marriage and child labour, the report mentioned.



According to UNICEF, "40 percent or 60 million of the total population in Bangladesh is children.

Millions of them are constantly subjected to violence, abuse and exploitation at the hands of those who are supposed to protect them and keep them safe. 9 out of every 10 children experience physical punishment or emotional aggression by their parents and caregivers, including teachers.



Many children in Bangladesh are forced to grow up prematurely. Many teenagers are often sent to work or married off at an early age as part of their family's survival strategy. About 7 per cent of children between the ages of 5 and 17 are involved in some form of child labour. Also, very young children continue to be employed in hazardous work.



Bangladesh has the world's highest rate of child marriage despite laws against child marriage. More than half (51 per cent) of Bangladeshi women aged 22 to 24 are married before their 18th birthday.



Child marriage and early pregnancy are severe problems for the health and well-being of girls and have lifelong adverse effects on their health. Girls who marry at a young age are more likely to drop out of school. They suffer from malnutrition, many die prematurely from complications during pregnancy and childbirth, and they face more violence at home than girls who marry as adults.



Millions of children have no roof over their heads. They live on the streets and are deprived of education. Another section of children are victims of disabilities. These children are often deprived of education and face discrimination, social stigma and isolation.

Experts opined that it needs to develop an integrated national child protection system to prevent and respond to violence, abuse, neglect and exploitation of children. In addition to reforming laws and updating policies in line with international human rights standards, creating reliable evidence and databases to promote rights issues.



Various public and private institutions are working to make people and children aware of social protection. Experts say that children cannot develop properly without social security. It needs to sensitize parents or guardians to raise awareness about children's social safety so that they treat children positively.



Local community to look after or be aware of children's social protection. Local governmentrepresentatives should come forward to any problem of children and protect them. Necessary discussion and exchange of information should be provided to make children aware of child marriage, violence, sexual harassment etc. Providing essential support to a child victim of violence. Supporting them in any other kind of problems, including legal assistance.



Bangladesh's Government is working on child social protection in various ways. The Government is working on issues such as stopping child marriage and child labour, providing midday meals to protect dropouts from school, etc. The Government is providing a stipend, tuition-free tuition up to class 12 and various other facilities so that the children do not stop studying due to poverty. However, experts believe that it is not enough. Millions of children are out of school, working as labour in hazardous works, sleeping on the street and deprived of fundamental human rights.



Thus, for the social protection of children, it is not enough to make them aware; it is also essential to take adequate measures to stop child marriage, child labour and child abuse. Family, society and the state need to be more sincere and extend a hand of cooperation to the children so they can move independently and continue their education without interruption. Today's healthy, strong, educated and intelligent children will play a vital role in building tomorrow's smart Bangladesh.



The writer is a researcher and development worker



