

Effective measures and awareness needed to protect the environment



An ecosystem is a natural unit of organic, inorganic matter and various organisms where organisms form a different way of life interacts with each other and their surrounding organic and inorganic elements. There are basically three elements in every ecosystem, namely, inanimate elements, physical elements and living elements. Inert material can be further divided into two parts, namely, inorganic and organic matter.



From small and microscopic phytoplankton, algae, etc. to floating plants and small and large terrestrial plants are all producers. All the elements of the environment that are not dependent on any other element for food are called producers. In the ecosystem, organisms that depend on the foodstuffs produced by the producer are called predators. On May 20, 1968, the Swedish government sent a letter to the United Nations Economic and Social Council.



The subject of the letter was their deep concern about nature and environmental pollution. In the same year, the issue of environmental protection was included in the agenda of the General Assembly by the United Nations. The following year, the United Nations Human Environment Conference was held in Stockholm, Sweden on June 1972, with the consent of the member states for detailed discussions on the protection of the environment and the search for solutions.



The conference is recognized as the first international conference on environment. Environmental elements include trees, rivers, canals, roads, houses, water, sun, soil, air, boats, animals, birds, schools, buildings, etc., and everything around us. The natural environment is the environment that nature creates on its own. These are trees, mountains, fountains, rivers, etc. These cannot be created by man.

It is created naturally. Man-made environment is urbanization, port etc. These are made by people for their own needs. A healthy environment is a harmonious form of every element of the environment. Deviations from this cohesive form cause pollution of the environment and degradation of the normal level of the environment. The environment can be polluted for a variety of reasons. Along with natural causes, man-made causes are also responsible for this.



The 12 deadly chemical elements that are specifically responsible for environmental pollution are collectively referred to as the "Dirty Dozen". These include Aldrin, Dieldrin, Chlorden, Andrin, Heptachlor, DDT, Mirex, and Toxafen; two manufactured PCBs and hexachlorobenzene; and the other two are factory-derived by-products: dioxins and furan. These toxins enter the food cycle and cause severe reactions in all types of living organisms around the world. This dirty dozen is responsible for the birth defects, cancer production, and various problems in fetal development.



Environmental laws have been established in many countries of the world to get rid of the adverse effects of endangered environment. Environmental law is basically the law of supervision and protection of environment and ecology. This law sets out the rights and responsibilities of civic and governmental organizations in line with the global movement for a healthy environment. The global environment is deteriorating rapidly, and has deteriorated even more rapidly in Bangladesh over the past few decades. Bangladesh passed the Environmental Protection Act in 1995. But due to deforestation and lack of industrial and transport control systems, the country's environment is deteriorating.



In terms of physical and socio-economic characteristics, Bangladesh can be termed as an experimental field of sustainable environmental management. Excessive pressure of about 170 million people on extremely limited resources has in fact exceeded the country's capacity in terms of both resource and environmental tolerance. The amount of forest trees has declined drastically in the last decades.



Due to expansion of agricultural land and increased demand for forest products, extensive forest lands have been illegally converted into crop lands. Although no up-to-date forest statistics are available, the amount of forest land has declined by more than 50 percent since the 1970s. According to the 1990 census, the per capita forest cover in Bangladesh is less than 0.02 hectare, which is one of the lowest forest proportions in the world.



Bangladesh has a rich biodiversity, especially in forest and wetland areas. Approximately 5,000 species of flowering plants are found in Bangladesh. The country is home to 266 species of freshwater and 442 species of marine fish, 22 amphibians, 109 domestic and 17 marine reptiles, 388 permanent and 240 migratory birds, 110 domestic and 3 marine mammals. Some species have been identified as endangered. Thirteen known vertebrates have recently become extinct in the country. Of the indoor fish species, 54 are endangered. The numbers of endangered amphibians, domestic reptiles, perennials and domestic mammals are 8, 58, 41 and 40, respectively.

The main reasons for the extinction of biodiversity are- loss of habitat and wetland habitat due to human intervention; occupation of human forests for agricultural, residential and commercial purposes; indiscriminate deforestation for fuel and construction reduces the amount of tree-covered land; excessive extraction of certain forest resources such as medicinal plants, bamboo and cane leads to loss of protective habitat; excess wildlife hunting; increased use of agrochemicals due to decline in single cultivation of weeds, or diversification of multipurpose crops and mangrove deforestation and jum cultivation.



There are many small and big industries in Dhaka, where huge amount of toxic and harmful wastes are generated and the environment deteriorates significantly. Leather processing factories in Dhaka produce 18,000 liters of liquid per day and tons of solid waste is deposited and dumped in the nearby drains and rivers. These wastes include sulfuric acid, chromium, ammonium chloride, ammonium sulphate, calcium oxide etc. These can be absorbed into the soil and cause groundwater contamination. The strong stench causes adverse effects on the health of the people.



Environmental activities have spread to all geographical regions and development sectors of the country. The various strategies adopted to achieve the overall goals of the environmental policy include 15 sectors: agriculture, industry, health and sewerage, energy, water resource development, flood control and irrigation, land, forests, wildlife and biodiversity, fisheries and livestock, food, coastal and environment, transport and communication, housing and urbanization, population, education and public awareness, and science, technology and research. In recent years, environmental protection has become a priority for the Government of Bangladesh. Concerns of the government and civil society have grown over the rapid degradation of urban and rural environments.



The writer is a columnist & works with Career & Professional Development Services Department, Southeast University

