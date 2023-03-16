

Awareness on visual pollution missing



How does visual pollution occur or what are the harmful aspects of visual pollution? It is not the fault of mass people. There is no awareness about this. We still haven't done enough to make people aware of this. Moreover, people are struggling to deal with deadly pollution like air pollution, noise pollution; there is no need to know this very modern concept. But the truth is that you need to know and be aware of visual pollution. And if not, one day visual pollution will boomerang back on us like other pollution. Recently, a research result titled 'Visual Pollution in the City of Dhaka: Public Health, Environment, and Traffic Destruction' revealed that 24 percent of people in Dhaka are suffering from eye problems due to visual pollution. Most of them are children.



About two lakh 70 thousand children of the capital are suffering from eye diseases and headaches due to visual pollution. Based on data collected from 27 hospitals and clinics in Dhaka city, about 270,000 children in Dhaka city receive treatment for various types of eye problems and severe headaches every year. The study also states that road accident deaths have increased by 40 percent due to such pollution. The number of deaths in 2019 was 5 thousand 227 which increased to 8 thousand 800 in 2022.



It is also known that 95 percent of the city dwellers have no idea about visual pollution. It turns out that a whole new type of problem is being weighed down with other problems. If we do not create awareness about this issue from now, we may have to face a dire situation like air or noise pollution in the future. Now let's know what this visual pollution actually is? According to the Wikipedia definition, visual pollution is an aesthetic problem. It refers to the effects of pollution that reduce the ability to enjoy a view or perspective. These cities and villages are spread with big advertising billboards, behind which the aesthetic beauty of nature, the beauty of a beautiful house or the combination of zodiac signs are lost. Our eyes are tired of seeing these things. This affects the brain. But the present age is the age of advertising. He is a leader if he can give a picture with a smile on his face! He does not care that anyone else may suffer because of his lust. But if you want, you can make the advertisement style a little more aesthetic. At least I can't distract from seeing the beauty of the tree by sticking big banners and festoons on the tree. Before the election, the number of these posters increased, the number of banner festoons increased. Walls are written in favor of the beloved leader. But these are causing visual pollution. No one knows that they are harming the environment unknowingly. It would have been a different matter if the graffiti had been removed after the election or the banners had been completely removed. But it doesn't happen. They remain until they open in at least five rainstorms throughout the year. However, the posters were removed. Again, before Eid or any festival, the rising leaders occupied that place again. They put up big boards to wish the people of Eid.



Once those billboards rotted however they are not removed. The city has its own beauty. That beauty is the harmony of the city with nature. These big banners and billboards are the barriers to the expression of that form. Schools, colleges, coaching centers, private clinics are also covered in the campaign in Dhaka and other big cities. These are basically advertisements. And advertisements are given to attract people. As the face is covered, the eyes are also covered. Since people have no idea about visual pollution, those who hang these things do not have headaches and neither do those who watch them. Sometimes legal action is taken to prevent visual pollution. But without awareness everything is meaningless. Just as we cannot prevent air pollution or bring noise pollution under control, it will be difficult to control here. To prevent these, Wall Writing and Poster Control Act-2012 should be properly implemented. But visual pollution is not the only headache of our country.



Other countries including India have similar problems. They are also trying to control these wall writings, billboards etc. As a result of visual pollution, problems such as distraction, eye fatigue, loss of diversity of opinion, mental instability etc. is created. Further complications may arise in the future. So it has to be controlled at the beginning.



