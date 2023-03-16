

Climate diplomacy in Bangladesh: Redefining the role of local media



According to the report of Country and Climate Development Report of Bangladesh by the World Bank, Bangladesh suffers annual losses from tropical cyclones of roughly $1 billion. By 2050, 13 million people may migrate within their own country due to climate change, and a third of the agricultural economy may disappear. It has multifaceted negative outcomes in the overall economy and pushes toward uneven metro infrastructure. In the event of catastrophic flooding, GDP might decrease by as much as 9%.By 2050, World Bank research predicts that climate change will significantly alter the salinity of rivers in the southwest coastal region during the dry season (October to May), which is also expected to result in water shortages for drinking and irrigation purposes and alter aquatic ecosystems.



It is necessary for Bangladesh to concentrate on climate diplomacy which will eventually put pressure on the developed nations to make up for the losses and damages the nation is undergoing due to climate change and to promise sufficient funding for adaptation and resilience building. To combat issues with climate change, the narrative of climate diplomacy needs to be incorporated into the practical grounds apart from theoretical approaches that will go beyond asking for funds or emergency aid. Bangladesh has been transitioning from the phase of the whole of government approach to the whole of society approach in terms of attaining climate diplomacy milestones. But the whole of society approach has been confined mostly to civil society, academicians, and private sectors. The role of local media has been mostly ignored, which can effectively create a climate knowledge-sharing bridge between local residents and policymakers. This can be further expedited to international media in a structured framework through the platform of local media.



Firstly, most of the climate-vulnerable places of Bangladesh are marked only after a major disaster has occurred. But people living there face the adverse impacts of climate change on a daily basis which can be proved throughout the reports of several non-governmental organizations. To highlight the issues particularly and reach the relevant stakeholder, local media can be an effective tool. The forever prejudice of climate diplomacy only being a part of international media needs to be readdressed as local media can effectively impact the data-based knowledge sharing for the relevant stakeholders. Local media can inform the populace about climate change and its effects on the community. This can raise public awareness of the need for climate change action and strengthen public support for climate policies and initiatives.



Secondly, climate advocacy needs to go beyond the tables of skyscrapers. Rather, climate advocacy in Bangladesh needs to directly address the victims. Their opinions regarding several mitigation and adaptation policies need to be taken into consideration. Local media can directly practice connectivity with them, this can be effective in terms of analysing the real-life struggles of people living in those vulnerable regions. Their insights can be merged into the newly revised policies which would eventually make the whole of society approach impactful.

Thirdly, it is necessary to create an advocacy platform by the local media that can directly vouch for the necessary information to the international media. Platforms can work as a bargaining ground for several funds and their effectiveness to date. Moreover, proper utilization of funds is necessary. This had been a common problem where poor governance and lack of fair institutionalization adversely distress the proper allocation and distribution of funds. Media platforms can accelerate a proper accountability mechanism by promoting and questioning the efficacy of such initiatives. It promotes communication and collaboration among various stakeholders, such as governments, corporations, and civil society organizations. It may foster consensus and encourage group action on climate change by providing a forum for many points of view to be heard. Regional climate action success stories and best practices may be highlighted in local media, inspiring others to follow suit. By emphasizing the benefits of climate action, can help build momentum for more action and support more ambitious goals and activities.



In a nutshell, local media has an enormous role to play. This role still has not been properly addressed which needs to be revised in terms of achieving necessary goals for Bangladesh.



The writer is Lecturer,Department of Environmental Science and Management, North South University

